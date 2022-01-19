Akhilesh Yadav To Build 2000 New Mosques If Samajwadi Party Wins Elections? No, Viral Claim Is Fake

Amidst the Uttar Pradesh elections campaign, a poster is viral on social media in the name of Akhilesh Yadav. It is being claimed that if the Samajwadi Party government is formed, 2000 new mosques will be built in Uttar Pradesh, and reservations for Dalits and Backwards will be reduced.

The viral poster reads in Hindi, "पश्चिमी यूपी और पूर्वांचल में 2000 नई मस्जिद बनाई जाएगी, अयोध्या में बाबरी मस्जिद के लिए 1000 करोड़ रुपये दिए जाएंगे, अयोध्या का नाम परिवर्तन किया जाएगा, दलितों और पिछड़ों का आरक्षण कम करके मुसलमानों को 30% आरक्षण दिया जाएगा, लव जेहाद कानून को खत्म किया जाएगा, यह वादा है मेरा मुसलमानों से, :अखिलेश यादव."

[In western UP and Purvanchal, 2000 new mosques will be built. In Ayodhya, 1000 crore rupees will be given for Babri Masjid. Ayodhya's name will be changed. Reservation for Dalits and other backwards classes will be reduced, and 30% reservation will be given to Muslims. Love Jihad law will be repealed. This is my promise to Muslims: Akhilesh Yadav]





Right-leaning media organisation, OpIndia, known for peddling fake news, also tweeted this poster with a similar claim. They later deleted the tweet. However, many people took screenshots of that tweet and shared it on social media platforms. You can see the screenshot of OpIndia's tweet below.





The poster is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.







Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav has promised Muslims that if Samajwadi Party wins the election, 2000 new mosques will be built in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. No such claims were made by Samajwadi Party.

We searched about the viral claim on the internet with several keywords. It is noteworthy that If Akhilesh Yadav had made such promises, it would surely have been big news and all media outlets would have reported his statement. However, we did not find any report which could verify the viral claim, but we did find a tweet by a handle named Samajwadi Party Fact Check, which called the viral claim fake. It was also retweeted by the verified account of Samajwadi Party media cell.

भाजपा और उसके ट्रोल आर्मी द्वारा समाजवादी पार्टी के खिलाफ विभिन्न प्रकार से फेक स्क्रीनशॉट बनाकर फेसबुक/ट्विटर/व्हाट्सएप्प के माध्यम से अफवाहें फैलाई जा रही हैं जो कि पूर्णतः गलत हैं,



सपा सरकार बनने पर सभी अफवाह फैलाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्यवाही की जाएगी! pic.twitter.com/6MiKIavN60 — Samajwadi Party Fact Check (@SP_factCheck) January 11, 2022

The Logical Indian contacted Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Nasser Salim. He told The Logical Indian that this poster is completely fake, and Akhilesh Yadav or Samajwadi Party has made no such announcements.

We also compared the viral poster with the posters shared by Samajwadi Party official handles. We found that the font of the viral graphic is different from graphics shared by Samajwadi Party. Below you can see the comparision.

It is evident from our investigation that the claim being circulated is fake. No such announcement has been made by Akhilesh Yadav or Samajwadi Party.

