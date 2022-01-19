All section
Caste discrimination
Akhilesh Yadav To Build 2000 New Mosques If Samajwadi Party Wins Elections? No, Viral Claim Is Fake

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Akhilesh Yadav To Build 2000 New Mosques If Samajwadi Party Wins Elections? No, Viral Claim Is Fake

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  19 Jan 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

To spread communal hatred and polarise the UP elections, a poster is viral where it is being claimed that Akhilesh Yadav has promised to build 2000 new mosques, give 1000 crore rupees for Babri Masjid, change Ayodhya's name, reduce reservation for Dalits and other backwards classes and give 30% reservation to Muslims.

Amidst the Uttar Pradesh elections campaign, a poster is viral on social media in the name of Akhilesh Yadav. It is being claimed that if the Samajwadi Party government is formed, 2000 new mosques will be built in Uttar Pradesh, and reservations for Dalits and Backwards will be reduced.

The viral poster reads in Hindi, "पश्चिमी यूपी और पूर्वांचल में 2000 नई मस्जिद बनाई जाएगी, अयोध्या में बाबरी मस्जिद के लिए 1000 करोड़ रुपये दिए जाएंगे, अयोध्या का नाम परिवर्तन किया जाएगा, दलितों और पिछड़ों का आरक्षण कम करके मुसलमानों को 30% आरक्षण दिया जाएगा, लव जेहाद कानून को खत्म किया जाएगा, यह वादा है मेरा मुसलमानों से, :अखिलेश यादव."

[In western UP and Purvanchal, 2000 new mosques will be built. In Ayodhya, 1000 crore rupees will be given for Babri Masjid. Ayodhya's name will be changed. Reservation for Dalits and other backwards classes will be reduced, and 30% reservation will be given to Muslims. Love Jihad law will be repealed. This is my promise to Muslims: Akhilesh Yadav]


Right-leaning media organisation, OpIndia, known for peddling fake news, also tweeted this poster with a similar claim. They later deleted the tweet. However, many people took screenshots of that tweet and shared it on social media platforms. You can see the screenshot of OpIndia's tweet below.


The poster is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav has promised Muslims that if Samajwadi Party wins the election, 2000 new mosques will be built in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. No such claims were made by Samajwadi Party.

We searched about the viral claim on the internet with several keywords. It is noteworthy that If Akhilesh Yadav had made such promises, it would surely have been big news and all media outlets would have reported his statement. However, we did not find any report which could verify the viral claim, but we did find a tweet by a handle named Samajwadi Party Fact Check, which called the viral claim fake. It was also retweeted by the verified account of Samajwadi Party media cell.

The Logical Indian contacted Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Nasser Salim. He told The Logical Indian that this poster is completely fake, and Akhilesh Yadav or Samajwadi Party has made no such announcements.

We also compared the viral poster with the posters shared by Samajwadi Party official handles. We found that the font of the viral graphic is different from graphics shared by Samajwadi Party. Below you can see the comparision.

Comparision (Image Credit: Twitter)
Comparision (Image Credit: Twitter)

It is evident from our investigation that the claim being circulated is fake. No such announcement has been made by Akhilesh Yadav or Samajwadi Party.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Image From Germany Falsely Shared As Construction Of World's Longest LPG Pipeline In Gorakhpur

