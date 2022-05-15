All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Former Defense Minister AK Anthony Bought His Wifes Painting For Rs 28 Crore Using Govt Money? Know the Truth

Image Credit: Elizabeth Antony wife of AK Antony, Former Defence Minister with a painting at her residence in New Delhi.

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Former Defense Minister AK Anthony Bought His Wife's Painting For Rs 28 Crore Using Govt Money? Know the Truth

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  15 May 2022 11:23 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

The Logical Indian Fact Check team received a WhatsApp forward claiming that the Former Defense Minister and Congress leader had bought his wife's painting for Rs 28 Crore of government money. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An image is making the rounds on WhatsApp with the claim that a painting by Elizabeth Anthony, wife of Former Defense Minister AK Anthony, was bought by AK Anthony during his tenure using the public exchequer.

The image was circulated with the intention to allege that the earlier UPA government had used government and taxpayer funds for their own monetary benefit. The text on the image targets Congress supporters, who call the current ruling government a 'thief'.

Claim:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team received messages on our WhatsApp fact check number +91 6364000343 to fact check this claim.



The image has this text along with it, which reads,

"इस पेंटिंग की कीमत है मात्र 28 करोड़ रुपये। भूतपूर्व रक्षा मंत्री ए. के. एंटोनी ने अपने कार्यकाल में इसे खरीदा था वो भी सरकारी पैसे से। अब जरा यह भी जान लीजिए कि इस अद्भुत अदुतीय जादुई पेंटिंग को बनाने में अपना पूरा जीवन लगा देने वाले कलाकार कौन है और इन कलाकारा महोदय का नाम क्या है ?ये है एलिज़ाबेथ एंटोनी ।जी हाँ भूतपूर्व रक्षामंत्री की श्रीमती जी। यह निर्लज्ज रक्षामंत्री सेना के लिए हथियार की खरीदी के समय हाथ खड़े कर देता था। और वहीं अपने ही घर बनी हुई पेंटिंग को अपने आफिस में टांगने के लिए 28 करोड़ रुपये सरकार से झटक लेता है। *फिर भी मूर्ख लोग चोर मोदी को ठहरा रहे है।"

The translation is - "This painting costs just Rs 28 crore. Former Defense Minister AK Anthony bought it during his tenure with government money. Now let's know who the artist is, who dedicated their whole life to make this wonderful, unique, and magical painting, and what is the artist's name? It is Elizabeth Anthony. Yes, she is the wife of the former Defense Minister. This shameless defence minister would raise his hand to buy weapons for the army. And at the same time, he takes Rs 28 crore from the government to hang his homemade painting in his office. *And foolish people are still calling Modi a thief."

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral WhatsApp image and found it to be false.

We reverse searched the image, which led us to an India Today article, 'Bankrupt Air India buys canvases painted by AK Anthony's wife', which was published on December 3, 2011. It stated that Elizabeth Anthony's paintings were exhibited at India Habitat Centre for cancer awareness to support her NGO Navoothan Charitable Foundation. Two paintings of hers were bought for Terminal 3 of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by Air India.

Image Credit: India Today
Image Credit: India Today

We also found Elizabeth Anthony's official Facebook post from August 15, 2016, where she attached a copy of the reply she got from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). She also mentioned that one of her associates had filed for an RTI regarding the same, and the reply stated that the AAI bought two paintings for Rs 1.25 lakhs each.

She had similarly cleared the allegations on June 19, 2012.

I am posting this message after seeing some rumors circulating in the internet about an art exhibition held on December...

Posted by Elizabeth Antony on Tuesday, 19 June 2012

Deccan Chronicle also reported the RTI response on August 19, 2016.

Conclusion:

The viral image on WhatsApp claimed that AK Anthony used Rs 28 crore of government money to buy his wife's painting.

After verification, this has been found to be false. AAI had bought two of Elizabeth Anthony's paintings for Rs 1.25 lakh each.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed "One-Family-One-Ticket" Policy

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Yukta Baid
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
AK Anthony 
28 Crore 
AAI 
Fact Check 

Must Reads

TN's Devasahayam Pillai Becomes First Indian Layman To Be Declared Saint By Pope Francis
Did Muslims Beat Up Hindus For Playing Hanuman Chalisa In Karnataka? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim
Former Defense Minister AK Anthony Bought His Wife's Painting For Rs 28 Crore Using Govt Money? Know the Truth
Hindu Extremists Brutally Thrashed Muslim Man In Delhi? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X