Fact Check: Video Falsely Claiming Ajay Devgn Got Beaten Up By Farmers In Delhi Viral

A video of a brawl is viral with a claim that people are thrashing Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in Delhi. It is also being claimed that farmers are beating the actor because he supported farm laws.

Many Twitteratis are also sharing the video.

Claim:

The viral video is of Ajay Devgn being thrashed in Delhi on the night of Holika Dehan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian split the video in keyframes using InVid tools and did a reverse image search. On reverse image search, we found a screenshot of the video was published by NDTV on March 28, 2021. According to the report, the video is of Aerocity, near Delhi Airport, where a clash erupted between two groups as one vehicle crashed against another. According to Delhi Police, those arrested were Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janakpuri who deals in the sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer.





We found the video on the YouTube channel of India Today with the title, "Delhi: Ugly Clash Caught On Camera In Delhi's Aerocity."

While there are media reports of Ajay Devgn harassed by a man in Mumbai for making a remark against Rihanna's pro-farmer Tweet, we could not find any media reports of Devgn being beaten.

The Quint contacted the PR team of Ajay Devgn, who said, "After January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. Reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue."



Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to refute the viral claim. He said, "Some 'doppelgänger' of mine seems to have got into trouble. I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not travelled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi."

Hence, the viral video is of a clash and does not show Ajay Devgn being thrashed.

