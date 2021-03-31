Fact Check: Video Falsely Claiming Ajay Devgn Got Beaten Up By Farmers In Delhi Viral
Social media users are sharing a video of people beating a person with the claim that the viral video is of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn being thrashed by a mob in Delhi. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team however found the claim to be fake.
India | 31 March 2021 9:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-03-31T15:10:06+05:30
The viral video is of Ajay Devgn being thrashed in Delhi on the night of Holika Dehan.
Fact Check:
The Logical Indian split the video in keyframes using InVid tools and did a reverse image search. On reverse image search, we found a screenshot of the video was published by NDTV on March 28, 2021. According to the report, the video is of Aerocity, near Delhi Airport, where a clash erupted between two groups as one vehicle crashed against another. According to Delhi Police, those arrested were Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janakpuri who deals in the sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer.
We found the video on the YouTube channel of India Today with the title, "Delhi: Ugly Clash Caught On Camera In Delhi's Aerocity."
While there are media reports of Ajay Devgn harassed by a man in Mumbai for making a remark against Rihanna's pro-farmer Tweet, we could not find any media reports of Devgn being beaten.
The Quint contacted the PR team of Ajay Devgn, who said, "After January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. Reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue."
Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to refute the viral claim. He said, "Some 'doppelgänger' of mine seems to have got into trouble. I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not travelled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi."
Hence, the viral video is of a clash and does not show Ajay Devgn being thrashed.
