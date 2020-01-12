Fact Check

Fact Check: No, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Didn’t Fake Her Hand Injury

The Logical Indian India

January 12th, 2020 / 11:57 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Aishe Injury Fact Check

Image Credits: AltNews

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President, Aishe Ghosh, was attacked on the evening of January 5 by a mob masked goons inside the campus. Now, a set of two images has gone viral on social media claiming that she has faked her hand injury.

In the first image, her left hand can be seen plastered, whereas in the second image, her other hand is seen injured.

Claims

The juxtaposed images have been circulated widely on social media platforms. National organizing secretary of the student wing of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) – Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also shared the image with a caption – “Aishe Ghosh is  bigger actor then our Bollywood diva.”

 

Aishe Ghosh Injury Fact Check
Picture Credit: Alt News

Columnist Shefali Vaidya also tweeted the same picture with similar narrative. She further took a dig at director Anurag Kashyap for ‘not coaching students on continuity.’

 

Aishe Ghosh Injury Fact Check

Several netizens shared the image with the similar allegation claiming that the JNUSU president faked her injury.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1331355010400677&set=a.131704093699114&type=3&theater

 

Fact Check

No, Aishe has not faked her injury. The Logical Indian, traced back the image and found that the original source of the image was The Indian Express. In the image, Aishe can be seen speaking on the mic with her left hand plastered.

In several other pictures and interviews of Aishe, post the masked men rampage in JNU, her left hand can be see plastered.

The altered image that has been peddled is a mirror image of the original photo.

If you compare the original image with the altered one, the position of the man sitting on the floor has also been changed. The man in the red shirt sitting on the left side of Aishe can be seen on right side in the juxtaposed.

To further clarify the doubt, there is a video footage of the event, where Aishe is speaking. In the video, the paster is on her left hand and not on the right hand.

Also Read: Fact Check: SFI Student Activist Attacked During JNU Violence Did Not Fake His Injuries

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Prateek Gautam

SHARES

Related Stories

JNU Aishe Ghosh FIR

‘Not Done Anything Wrong, Have Evidence Of How I Was Attacked’: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Release Names of 9 Suspects, Claims JNUSU President, Left-Wing Outfits Responsible

JNU Aishe Ghosh FIR

Delhi Police File FIR Against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh & 19 Others

“The Situation Is ‘Volatile’, Even I May Be Beaten Up Tomorrow,” JNUSU President’s Father On Attack

Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde Hindu

If Hindu Girl Is Touched By A Hand, That Hand Should Not Exist: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde

Derailment Woman Story

My Story: I Lost My Hand In A Train Derailment But It Didn’t Stop Me From Being An Architect

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Suicides Citing Poverty Increase By 162% In Gujarat, Unemployment Up By 21% In 2018: Govt Data

Fact Check

Fact Check: No, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Didn’t Fake Her Hand Injury

Health

Meet The 45-Yr-Old ‘Padman’ Who Makes Pads That Can Be Used Upto 75 Times

News

India Is Close To A Tipping Point Of Major Recession: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

News

Bird Flu Outbreak In Chhattisgarh Prompts Officials To Kill 15,000 Birds

News

7 Fast-Track Courts For Rape Cases, 3 Exclusive Courts For Child Sexual Abuse To Come Up In Punjab

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.