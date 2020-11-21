Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not Of The Airstrike Done By Indian Army In PoK

Media houses like India Today, Aaj Tak, ABP News and many others reported that on November 19 the Indian army did pinpoint strikes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation to ceasefire violation done by Pakistan on November 13 and they sourced PTI for the same.





On November 13, the Pakistan army did multiple ceasefire violations along LOC between Gurez and URI. This resulted in the deaths of five Indian soldiers and six civilians. The Indian army also avenged the ambushes by attacking Pakistan's army base in PoK and killing eight Pakistani soldiers, injuring twelve of them and also destroying infrastructures including Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and terrorist launch pads across the LoC.



In context to this, many people started sharing a video on social media with the claim that it was of Indian army attacking Pakistan and destroying the base camp.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Big Breaking News:- One more #AirStrike by @IAF_MCC in the Pok, Many #terrorists and their training camps demolished by #indianairforce Many terrorists also killed in this airstrike." The archive link of the post can be seen here.

Big Breaking News :- One more #AirStrike by @IAF_MCC in the Pok, Many #terrorists and their training camps demolished by #indianairforce Many terrorists also killed in this air strike pic.twitter.com/zpryqiZh0F — Deepak Chaudhary (@CHAUDHARY1030) November 19, 2020

Claim:



The video going viral is of the Indian army attacking Pakistan's terror base inside PoK.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian had earlier fact-checked about the claim of 'pinpoint strike' by Indian Army on Pakistan terror base claimed to be done on November 19 and found that the claim was false.

The Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Indian Army, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh had refuted to the claim of any attack done by Indian army on November 19. PTI later reported that the reports of strikes carried out on November 19 were "based on the analysis of the ceasefire violations (CFV) that took place on November 13. There has been no firing or CFV in LoC today."

The Logical Indian did a reverse search of the following keyframe using InVid tools and found the same video published on YouTube channel Double Doppler.





The video was published in 2015 and was of Arma 2 video games.

The Logical Indian also compared both the images and found it to be same.





Thus, an old video from the video game Arma 2 is being shared with the claim of air strike done by Indian Army in PoK.



