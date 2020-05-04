Fact Check

Fact Check: No, AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Did Not Threaten Police Officials

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan threatened cops to open mosques despite lockdown

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   4 May 2020 7:08 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-04T14:27:27+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image credit: Arjun Singh/Twitter

A video showing former Maharashtra MLA Waris Pathan seemingly arguing with police personnel over offering namaz at a mosque has been extensively circulated on social media. The claim accompanying the video says that Pathan is "threatening" police to let the mosque remain open amid the nationwide lockdown implemented to stop the contain the Novel Coronavirus.

In the 55-second clip, Pathan, the former AIMIM MLA from Byculla in Mumbai, can be seen asking the police officers not to disturb those offering namaz.

"Deshmukh sahab, I have never disrupted law and order. These are innocent people who have been offering namaz at this mosque for 40 years. Don't try to shut down the mosque or the loudspeakers. Don't enter our mosques with shoes on," Pathan says in the video, which went viral on Facebook," Pathan can be heard saying.

The video was shared by BJP MLA Arjun Singh, which has since garnered 963 views.


The video has been shared on Facebook as well. "#Warispathan…. See their dadagiri with our Coronavirus warriors who is doing their duty towards us to save our lives & these type of mullahs are threatening the police officer who is doing his duty very honestly," read a Facebook post.



On Twitter, the video has been shared by people who tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Claim:

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading since the video dates back to 2016.

The logo of 'Mumbai Live' can be seen on the top right corner of the viral video. Mumbai Live is a news platform which published local news and information about Mumbai.


A keyword search using relevant keywords like Waris Pathan, Mosque, Police, Mumbai Live, led to the longer version of the same video uploaded which on YouTube on 18 November 2016 by the channel.


"Video of MIM MLA Waris Pathan abusing police has gone viral. This happened when police asked Pathan to lower down the loud speaker's voice which did not go well with Pathan and he started abusing the police," reads the description of the video.


In the original version of the viral video, Pathan can be heard asking the cop to let the hospital and mosque function per usual since they have permission till 10 PM.

"You all don't break law and order. They [the police] are not troubling us. They are supporting us. It is our duty to stay within the bounds of law and order," he says.

A report by Mumbai Live on the same incident was also found.


Further, the same video was uploaded on Waris Pathan's official Facebook account in November 2016.

He also took to Twitter to debunk the misleading claim surrounding the video.


