Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not From Ahmed Patel's Last Rites

A video is widely being shared on social media with a claim that the crowd seen in the video is of Ahmed Patel's funeral.

Many other Facebook users also shared the same video.

On November 25, 2020, Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel died due to COVID-19. His mortal remains were brought to his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district. Many Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also attended the funeral. The video is being shared in the backdrop of Ahmed Patel's death.

Claim:

A video of a mass gathering at a funeral is of Ahmed Patel's last rites.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found the video of Ahmed Patel's funeral. It has been tweeted by Congress on its Twitter handle, @INCIndia. In the video, the shroud on Ahmed Patel's body is of black colour, while the one in the viral video is of green colour.









On reverse search of a keyframe of the viral video using Invid tools, we found the viral video was published by Mumbai Mirror on November 25, 2020. But the video was of a funeral procession of MNS leader Jameel Shaikh who was shot dead in Rabodi, Thane. Mumbai Mirror also tweeted the video on their verified Twitter handle.

According to a report by Zee News, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Jameel Shaikh, who was the president of a civic ward in thane, was shot dead on November 23, 2020, by an unidentified person in Rabodi. He was taken to Jupiter Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Thus, the viral video is of the funeral of Jameel Shaikh and not Ahmed Patel.

