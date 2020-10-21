Fact Check: CPI-ML Candidate For Bihar Elections Falsely Accused Of 2013 Patna Serial Blasts

As the days of Bihar assembly elections are coming closer, fake news are being circulated on social media against various parties and their candidates. Recently, a claim about Aftab Alam, a Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) candidate from CPI-ML from Aurai constituency has gone viral.

The claim accuses Aftab Alam of serial bomb blasts that happened in Bihar before Narendra Modi's rally in Patna on October 27, 2013. The claim was shared with a caption, "Congress gave the ticket to Aftab Alam from Aurai constituency in Bihar Elections 2020. Alam blasted bombs during Modi's rally in Patna." The caption further accuses Aftab Alam of being jailed for 3 years after which he ran away to Pakistan through Nepal. He was arrested the moment he came to file the nomination."

The claim was shared from the account of BJP Bihar too.



दुष्कर्म के आरोपी, भगोड़े की पत्नी, जिन्ना समर्थक, सबको टिकट दिए, अब तो पीएम मोदी की रैली में बम धमाकों के आरोपी को भी 'माले' से उम्मीदवार बना दिए हो। Tejashwi Yadav बाबू #ई_का_किए_हो ? Posted by BJP Bihar on Sunday, 18 October 2020

Facebook group, 'Bharatvarsh Akhand Bharat' also shared the content with images of Aftab Alam being arrested.





Claim:



Congress has given party ticket to Aftab Alam who did blast in Bihar during Narendra Modi's visit.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian found news published in Navbharat Times, according to which Aftab Alam from CPI-ML was indeed arrested when he came to file his nomination for Bihar polls.

Later, Aftab Alam was released on October 20, 2020, according to the News18 report.



An image of FIR was found on the Facebook page of Md Aftab Alam. The FIR against Aftab Alam was filed for obstructing government work. As per Aftab, he was arrested for protesting against the alleged murder of Dilip Rai. The FIR was registered on August 20, 2020.

आप सब के आशीर्वाद का हुआ असर! Md Aftab Alam भाई को बेल मिल चुका है शाम तक रिहाई मुमकिन! इसी तरह अपना प्यार बरसाते रहिए... Posted by Saquib Nadim on Friday, 16 October 2020

Evidence of the protest can be seen on the Facebook page of Aftab Alam.

The FIR is lodged against Aftab Alam under IPC section 143, 186, 188, 353, 504, 506, 34 and Epidemic Act 1897. The section 143 is related to unlawful assembly, section 186 is related to obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions, section 188 is related to punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, section 353 is related to assault or criminal force used to deter public servant from discharging his duty, section 504 is related to provocation to break the public peace, section 506 is related to punishment for criminal intimidation and section 34 is related to common intention. Thus, none among the IPC sections speaks about the bomb blast. CPI-ML has filed a complaint to Facebook public policy manager Vijaya Moorthy against News 18 Bihar and The Chaupal for spreading fake news.

Name of Aftab Alam is not present in the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency in the Bihar bomb blast case. NIA accused Indian Mujahideen of the blast, according to a report published in The Hindu.

Aftab Alam was though arrested in Bihar Bomb blast case by NIA but was later released after interrogation, says News 18 report.

Thus, The Logical Indian concludes that Aftab Alam was not arrested in Bihar bomb blast case while filing nomination and no information has been found which accused him of Bihar bomb blast. The viral claim about Aftab's involvement in Bomb blast is false.

Alt News has fact-checked the above fake news.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Photo Of Yogi Adityanath Patting A Child Shared With Fake Emotional Story