Is Captain Mohammad Nabi Bearing Expenditure Of Afghan Cricket Team? No,Viral claim Is False!

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. A total of 12 teams are competing against each other for the title. So far, Afghanistan has registered excellent performance in the tournament. In August, the Taliban occupied Afghanistan leading to uncertainty over the future of the Afghanistan team.



Amid this, a social media post is viral, claiming that Afghan Cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi is bearing the entire expenditure of the Team because the Taliban refused to sponsor the Team for the T20 World Cup.

A Twitter user shared the post carrying a collage showing their cricket team captain weeping and the other showing their country's flag. The post is captioned, "Did you Know? Taliban refused to sponsor the Afghan Cricket team to #ICC #T20WorldCup2021, Mohammad Nabi came forward & spent his own money to get the Team to the World Cup. He is sponsoring the Afghan Team with his own money. If this isn't Love with country, then what is?"

Did you Know? Taliban refused to sponsor the Afghan Cricket team to #ICC #T20WorldCup2021, Mohammad Nabi came forward & spent his own money to get the team to the World Cup. He is sponsoring the Afghan Team with his own money. If this isn't Love with country, then what is? ❤️ 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/5bwO0zD5p0 — Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@afghanistanians) October 27, 2021

Claim:

Taliban refused to sponsor the Afghan Cricket Team for the T20 World Cup 2021, and their captain, Mohammad Nabi, is bearing the entire expenditure of the Team.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Afghan Cricket team is sponsored by Sediki Grup- a well-known name in domestic and foreign trade.

We searched for the media reports mentioning that Mohammad Nabi, Afghan cricket team captain, is sponsoring his Team. We could not find any such news article.

We searched for the official sponsors of the Afghan cricket team. It led us to a Twitter post by the Afghanistan Cricket Board of 14 October. The post carried a photo of Sediki Grup. It was captioned, "#SedikiGrup officially secures the Afghan National Team's Sponsorship rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Having won as the highest bidder with $450,000.00, Sidiki Grup is the official sponsor of the Afghanistan National Team. More about SG: https://sedikigrup.com".

#SedikiGrup officially secures the Afghan National team's Sponsorship rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Having won as the highest bidder with $450,000.00 Sidiki Grup is the official sponsor of the Afghanistan National Team.

More about SG: https://t.co/XlxtLF2TzJ pic.twitter.com/8Z4kJ6IDjd — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2021

We searched for the media reports mentioning that the Taliban has refused to sponsor the Afghan Cricket team. We could not find any such news article.

But we did find a Twitter post by Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson and its representative to the United Nations, after the Team registered victories in matches against Scotland and Namibia.

Suhail Shaheen wrote, "Champions of the Afghanistan's Cricket Team won by great difference against Namibia in World Twenty20. Congratulations to you heroes and all the Afghan nation . Wishing you more success!"

Champions of the Afghanistan's Cricket Team won by great difference against Namibia in World Twenty20. Congratulations to you heroes and all the Afghan nation .

Wishing you more success! — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) October 31, 2021

To sum up, the Afghan Cricket team is sponsored by Sediki Grup, not the Team's captain Mohammad Nabi. Also, no news reports mention that the Taliban refused the Team's sponsorship in T20 World Cup 2021. Therefore, the viral social media message is false.

