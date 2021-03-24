Morphed Image Claiming Aditya Thackeray Tested Positive For HIV/AIDS Viral

Many social media users are sharing a news broadcasting template of TV9 Bharatvarsh, which says, "Aditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav, tested positive for HIV/AIDS."





The news template is viral on Facebook.





The news template is also widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

A news broadcast by TV9 Bharatvarsh said Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for HIV/AIDS.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched and found no media reports about Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS.

The viral template had a text @OfficeOfSid on it. On searching for @OfficeOfSid on Google, we found a Twitter handle that has been suspended for violating Twitter media policies.





We further searched for Aditya Thackeray on the YouTube channel of TV9 Bharatvarsh and found a video published on March 20, 2021, that said Aditya Thackeray tested corona positive. The Logical Indian Fact Check team noticed that the viral image is edited from this particular screengrab.





On comparing the viral screenshot with the one from the original video, we found that the title of the viral video, 'Corona,' has been replaced with 'Maharashtra'. Similarly, in the body of the viral screenshot, 'Corona' has been replaced with 'HIV/AIDS' in English.





Aditya Thackeray also tweeted and confirmed that he is tested positive for coronavirus. In his tweet, he said, "On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested, and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe".

Hence, a morphed image has gone viral on social media to claim Aditya Thackeray has been tested positive for 'HIV/AIDS'.

