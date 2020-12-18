Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Name Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport Has Not Been Changed To Adani Airport

Many Congress leaders have shared a photo of a billboard with a claim that the Government of India has renamed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as Adani Airport. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team investigates the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 Dec 2020 1:16 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-18T18:47:22+05:30
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
After NDA ruled Central government announced the privatisation of Public Sector Industries in India, opposition and netizens have been alleging that the loyalty of the ruling government lies towards the corporate giants like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

In context to this, an image of a billboard is being shared where one can see 'Welcome to Ahmedabad' (with 'Adani Airports' written on the sides) written on it. It is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the name of Ahmedabad airport has been changed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Adani airport.

Madhya Pradesh Congress on December 13 tweeted the viral image with the caption, "अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट का नाम- सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल से अडानी एयरपोर्ट हुआ..! "जब तक मोदी सरकार आपकी किडनी नहीं बेच देती, मुँह पर मास्क लगाकर रखें" (Which translates in English as, "Ahmedabad Airport renamed as Adani Airport from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ..! "Till the time, Modi government doesn't sell your kidney, keep a mask on your face").

Amit Chavda, President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, also tweeted the photo.

Manickam Tagore, AICC in-charge of INC Telangana, also shared the post

Many people on Facebook have also shared the image with a similar caption.


Claim:

The name of Ahmedabad Airport has been changed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Adani Airport.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for Ahmedabad Airport on the website of Airport Authority of India (AAI) and found two images on the site mentioning the name of the airport as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.




On November 7, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has tweeted about the exchanging of the memorandum between AAI and Adani group, and handing over of the Ahmedabad airport to Adani group for the purpose of operations and management for next 50 years. AAI tweeted:

An article by The Times of India on November 7, 2020 said that AAI has handed over the operations of Ahmedabad airport to Adani group for the period of 50 years. One keyframe of the video of the airport embedded in the article showed a billboard that had "Welcome to Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport" in the middle, and Adani airport on the sides.


According to a report by NDTV published on November 1, 2020, the government of India had privatised six Airports of India in February 2019 - Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. The operation, management and development of these airports will be looked after by the Adani corporations.

We also found an image of Mangalore Airport on a website, Mangalorean published on October 21, 2020. Since Mangalore airport was also handed over to Adani enterprises for maintenance, that too had the logo, Adani Airports in the side of the billboard.


In an article published on Navbharat Times on November 2, 2020, an image of a board at the Lucknow airport had Adani Airports written on the top of it.


Thus, the 'Adani airport' written on the board is not the name of the airport but a logo of the Adani enterprises.

AltNews has earlier fact-checked the claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The name of Ahmedabad Airport has been changed to Adani Airport from Sardar Valllabhai Patel International Airport.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

