Fact Check: Viral Claim Of Adani Incorporating Many Agri-Based Organisations In 2019 Is False

A screenshot of a purported list of agriculture-based organisations registered by Adani group in 2019 is viral on social media. The post is viral on social media with different captions but same suspicion: 'Adani group founded by Gautam Adani was aware of the farm ordinances much before it became law and thus there was a sudden spike in the registration of agri-based corporations by Adani group as a plan to capture the agricultural sector.'

A Facebook user Shatish Maurya shared the post with the caption, "Why Adani all of a sudden Register so many agri based companies in 2019?MountRest Venture?"

Why Adani all of a sudden Register so many agri based companies in 2019?MountRest Venture 🤔 Posted by Shatish Maurya on Wednesday, 9 December 2020

The post is being shared with the context of ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament of India. A section of netizens says that according to the laws, farmers can sell their products outside the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets, and thus private players can intervene and initially provide better rates of the agricultural products, but later may engulf the APMC market, leaving the farmers at their mercy.

The post is being shared on Twitter.

Why Adani group formed so many agri-based companies since last one and half years ?#दुष्यंत_किसान_या_कुर्सी #TakeBackFarmLaws pic.twitter.com/WOIZ6QdOfO — Amanpreet Singh (@AmanPreetSingh2) December 9, 2020

The post is also viral on Facebook.





The Logical Indian also received the claim on its Whatsapp number +91 6364000343.

Claim:

Adani group has registered many agriculture-based industries in 2019 a year before the controversial farm laws were passed.

Fact Check:

In the viral image, one can see the name of the director, Amit Malik, his appointment date, May 6, 2019, and the DIN number (an unique Identification Number allotted to an individual who is an existing director of a company or intends to be appointed as director of a company).





On searching with the DIN number, "08397245" on Zaubacorp a website for commercial information and insight on businesses), we found details of Amit Malik's name and various organisations for which he was appointed as the director. On Zaubacorp, the date of Malik's registration as the Director of various organisations mentioned on the list is also available.





On individually visiting the links associated with the name of the organisations mentioned in the viral list, we found all organisation had different registration date and none of them were registered after 2018.

Adani Agri Logistics (Katihar) Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2016.

Adani Agri Logistics (Dhamora) Limited was incorporated on August 8, 2018.

Adani Agri Logistics (Darbhanga) Limited was incorporated on October 10, 2018.

Adani Agri Logistics (Borivali) Limited was incorporated on August 8, 2018.

Dermot Infracon Private Limited was incorporated on November 11, 2016.

Adani Agri Logistics (Kotkapura) Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2016.

Adani Agri Logistics (Panipat) Limited was incorporated on January 11, 2017.

Adani Agri Logistics (Kannauj) Limited was incorporated on January 10 2017.

Adani Logistics Services Private Limited was incorporated on June 6, 2006.

Adani Agri Logistics (Dahod) Limited was incorporated on August 2, 2018.

Hence, the organisations mentioned in the viral post were not registered in 2019 but in or before 2018. The viral post shows the dates when Amit Malik became the director of the organisations and not the registration dates of various organisations held by the Adani group.



