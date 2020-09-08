Fact Check

Fact Check: Purported News Bulletin Circulated Online To Add To The Media Circus Surrounding Rhea Chakraborty

The Logical Indian Fact Check tea investigates the claim that ABP News screengrab read Rhea Chakraborty ‘had eaten palak paneer’.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   8 Sep 2020 10:58 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
A screenshot of supposedly an ABP News bulletin which shows Rhea Chakraborty is being circulated on social media. "Rhea had eaten palak paneer curry," reads the breaking news ticker.

Retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh shared the image and sarcastically wrote, "How can TV (channels) recognise the issue of unemployment when such important news needs to be aired?".


Journalist Swati Chaturvedi also shared the image criticizing the media. The tweet was later taken down.


Interestingly, the image comes with a 'Live' logo and a timestamp making it seem authentic.





The Logical Indian received a request to verify the photo.


Claim:

ABP News screengrab reads Rhea Chakraborty 'ate palak paneer'.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The bulletin has been generated using an online tool.

A meme generator called 'Break Your Own News' has been used to create the 'Breaking News' template in the graphic. The website allows the user to insert any image and add a news headline.

The logo of ABP News has been added to the template available on the website.

Below is a screenshot:


Surya Pratap Singh later wrote, "Even if it's photoshopped, it (shows) what's happening right now (Translated to English)".


Chaturvedi wrote, "Been told the ABP news SS is fake. Deleting it. Apologies".


The Logical Indian had earlier also debunked similar fake bulletins which can be read here and here.

Distressing videos and images of Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed by the media as she tried making her way into the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, escorted by police personnel were found all over social media. The media's behaviour was barbaric and threw light on the unfortunate state of journalism in the country. It is a sad truth that the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has attracted media attention in all the wrong ways.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

