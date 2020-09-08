Fact Check: Purported News Bulletin Circulated Online To Add To The Media Circus Surrounding Rhea Chakraborty

A screenshot of supposedly an ABP News bulletin which shows Rhea Chakraborty is being circulated on social media. "Rhea had eaten palak paneer curry," reads the breaking news ticker.

Retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh shared the image and sarcastically wrote, "How can TV (channels) recognise the issue of unemployment when such important news needs to be aired?".





Journalist Swati Chaturvedi also shared the image criticizing the media. The tweet was later taken down.





Interestingly, the image comes with a 'Live' logo and a timestamp making it seem authentic.





Aab #rhea chakraborty he na manaygi

Palak paneer kha kr pic.twitter.com/hdZw0KqICp — Amrita Mahajan (@AmritaK50388221) September 7, 2020



Take heart. Many other platforms that carry such stories missed it too. This channel scooped them all. https://t.co/SwOThxlojO — Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) September 7, 2020







The Logical Indian received a request to verify the photo.







Claim:



ABP News screengrab reads Rhea Chakraborty 'ate palak paneer'. Fact Check: The claim is false. The bulletin has been generated using an online tool. A meme generator called 'Break Your Own News' has been used to create the 'Breaking News' template in the graphic. The website allows the user to insert any image and add a news headline. The logo of ABP News has been added to the template available on the website. Below is a screenshot:





Surya Pratap Singh later wrote, "Even if it's photoshopped, it (shows) what's happening right now (Translated to English)".

यदि ये फोटोशॉप भी है, लेकिन हो तो ये ही रहा है l — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) September 7, 2020



Chaturvedi wrote, "Been told the ABP news SS is fake. Deleting it. Apologies".

Been told the ABP news SS is fake. Deleting it. Apologies — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 7, 2020

