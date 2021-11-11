Did ABP News Anchor Claim Chip Can Be Removed From Rs 2000 Note If Kept In Freezer? No, Viral Video Is Edited

Five years ago, on November 8 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation and put the 500 and 1000 rupee notes out of circulation and introduced the note of Rs 2000. At that time, Zee News ran a piece of fake news that Rs 2000 notes have electronic chips in it and thus, the government could trace them.

Now again, a 27-second long clip of ABP news is viral on social media in which an anchor can be seen saying, "Is Rs 2000 note going to spit out chip if kept in the freezer for 3 hrs?". In the viral video, ABP news anchor Romana Isar Khan experimented by putting a Rs 2000 note in the freezer. People on social media are resharing this video on the demonetisation anniversary to troll the ABP news anchor.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "याद तोह है न, क्या 2000 का नोट फ्रीज़र में रखने पर 3 घण्टे बाद चिप उगालेगा."

[English Translation: Don't you remember that Rs 2000 note spit out chip if it is kept in the freezer for 3 hrs]

Another Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "3 घंटे फ्रीजर में रखने के बाद 2000 हजार के नोट ने चिप उगल दी.देखते रहिए चैनल @aajtak नोटबन्दी दिवस की बधाई."

[English Translation: After keeping it in the freezer for 3 hours, the 2000 thousand note spewed the chip. Keep watching the channel @aajtak. Congratulations on the demonetisation day.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook.

Claim:

ABP News anchor claimed that if R. 2000 notes are kept in the freezer for three hours, the nanochip gets removed from the note.

Fact Check:

The Logical India Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is cropped.

An old logo of ABP news can be seen in the viral video, which means the viral video is not recent. We did a simple keyword search and found the complete video uploaded on ABP Live dated November 15 2016. In the 4 minutes 51 seconds long video, the news anchor debunks the viral claim. The video's caption reads in English, "You know the truth about the colour story of 2 thousand notes. Now it's time for the freezer test. Freezer test because it is being claimed that if you keep your new 2000 note in the fridge for 3 hours, you will start seeing nanochip in the note. It is noteworthy that after demonetisation, many false claims went viral regarding the nanochip in the new two thousand note. One such claim was that keeping a two thousand note in the fridge for 3 hours can remove the chip from it. In this video report, the news anchor herself experimented and debunked the claim. At 3:27 second of the video report, anchor Romana Isar Khan can be heard saying we did not find any chip from the note after keeping the note inside the fridge for 3 hours. However, in the viral video, the footage from 2:05 seconds to 2:38 seconds of the report was cropped and shared with a false narrative.

To sum up, an old video report of ABP news debunking the claim related to nanochip in Rs 2000 notes was cropped and shared to troll the news channel. In the original video, the news anchor herself experimented and proved that there is no chip found in the note after keeping it inside the fridge for 3 hours. Hence, the viral claim is false.



