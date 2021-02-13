Fact Check: Video Shared To Claim Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Got Beaten For Taking A Jibe At Suvendu Adhikari

A video of MP Abhishek Banerjee has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, two videos have been juxtaposed together. In the video with header "Action", he can be heard saying, "Go tell your dada, I am 5 km away, do whatever you can" and in the other video, which supposedly is the reaction of the first video, Abhishek Banerjee can be seen being thrashed by someone.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, and is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from All India Trinamool Congress.

The video collage is viral on social media. Multiple Twitter users are sharing the video, with the caption, "Got the taste, Abhishek Banerjee?"

A Twitter user, Facts, shared the video with the caption, "Nephew of Mamata Didi". This video has garnered over 35,000 views and 332 retweets at the time of reporting this article.

Claim:

Abhishek Banerjee was beaten recently for slamming Suvendu Adhikari.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian checked for both the videos separately.

Video 1:

A Twitter user Dibyendu Mondal in his tweet hinted that Abhishek Banerjee made this statement while addressing a rally in Kanthi. The Logical Indian took a hint from it and searched.

On searching with the keyword, 'Abhishek Banerjee Kanthi rally', we found the full version of the video, which was published on the official YouTube channel of AITMC, AITC Official. The video was published on February 6, 2021, and was of the rally at Kanthi, East Medinipur. At around 3:24 timestamp, one can hear him saying, "Go tell your dada, I am 5 km away, do whatever you can." But in the entire video, we did not see him being slapped by anyone.

Further search resulted in an article published by NDTV. According to the article, the house of his former party colleague and current BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was just a few kilometres away from the place, where the rally was conducted. Thus, in his speech, Abhishek was taking a jibe at Suvendu Adhikari. In his speech he said, "The people of Midnapore won't forget those who have insulted this soil. People will answer with votes. Each and every action will be answered. Traitors will be shown the door. The unfaithful will be shown the door. The person who has sold Midnapore's pride to his masters in Delhi will be shown the door. Raise your voice. Shanti Kunj (Suvendu Adhikari's residence) is just 5 km away. The house should shake when you raise your voice. We shall fight in the coming days. We will answer. The person who has played around with the trust of the people of Midnapore needs to be answered."

Video 2:

The Logical Indian did a search with the keyword, 'Abhishek Banerjee slapped', and found the second video was published by NDTV on January 5, 2015, with the title, "Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee slapped at a public meeting."

The Logical Image also compared the viral video and the original video and found that the viral video is the clipping of the old video.

According to the NDTV report, a man identified as Debashish Acharya, a resident of Tamluk in East Midnapore, climbed up the stage where Abhishek was giving the speech and slapped him. Later, Debashish was beaten by TMC workers and was admitted to a local hospital. While TMC workers said Acharya was not a party worker, many speculated him to be a supporter of Suvendhu Adhikari.

As video 2 is of 2015 and video 1 is of 2021, hence, video 2 is not a reaction to video 1, i.e., Abhishek Banerjee was not beaten for his recent statement against Suvendu Adhikari.

