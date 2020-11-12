Fact Check: Old Video Viral With Claim Of Gathering During Funeral Of 18-Yr-Old Boy Who Beheaded His Teacher In France

A video purportedly belonging to funeral ceremony of Abdullakh Anzorov, the 18-year-old boy who was shot dead by cops for killing his teacher is going viral on social media. Abdullakh Anzorov is the Chechnya Muslim boy who killed his history teacher Samuel Paty as revenge for showing caricatures of Prophet Mohammed . Anzorov was later shot dead by French police.

In context to the above event, a video is being shared on social media where the crowd can be seen attending a funeral. The video is being shared with the claim that the procession is from the funeral ceremony of Anzorov whose body was brought to Chechnya for the last rites. The video is being shared with the caption, "The Chechen youth who shot and killed Samuel, the teacher who insulted the Prophet Muhammad in France, was shot dead by the police there! His body was brought to Chechnya and buried. Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajion.")





The same video is also being circulated in Tamil.

The video has gone viral on Facebook.





The mass gathering happened during the funeral of Abdullakh Anzorov when his body was brought to his native, Chechnya.

The Logical Indian initially tried finding news reports of Abdullakh Anzorov funeral and was not able to find any information regarding his burial.

On doing a reverse image search of a screengrab from the video, The Logical Indian found news published in OC Media on 10 August 2018. The news was published with the headline, "The death of Temirkhanov again raises the 'mistreatment' of Chechens in Russian prisons."













We compared screengrab from the viral video and the photo published in the paper and found that both have the same building in the background.





The viral video is originally from the funeral of Yusup Temirkhanov, a Chechen convicted of killing an ex–Russian soldier. Temirkhanov died in a Russian prison in Siberia.

According to the report published in Caucasian Knot, he was buried into the cemetery of his clan village of Geldagan and the funeral was attended by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who expressed his condolence to Yusup's relatives and stated that he was innocent.

We also searched for the mosques in Geldagan and found the building shown in the video is Mechet Geldagan mosque.





Hence, an old video of the funeral of Yusup Temirkhanov is being shared with the false context of it belonging to Abdullakh Anzorov funeral.

