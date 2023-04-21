AAP Confronted Over Dilapidated School Conditions? Opposition Leaders Shared MCD Run School Video With Misleading Claim

In the latest war of words between the BJP-led NDA government and the Aam Aadmi Party, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a video showing a school inspection which is in visibly poor condition. The video was shared with the claim that the state of the school indicates the negligence by the Delhi AAP government and former Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Claim:

The video shows the newly appointed Delhi Education Minister, Atishi standing in a dilapidated room with stains on the walls alongwith other people. She asks in disbelief, “Is this the kind of place where kids will learn?”. The video cuts to her asking a person, “What is this? Your principal doesn’t come to school?”

Rijiju shared the video with the claim, “Kejriwal Ji said Sisodia was the best Education Minister in india & Delhi's School models are World class! 'm told, the new Education Minister of Delhi Atishi has publicly exposed both Kejriwal and Sisodia!!”

Kejriwal Ji said Sisodia was the best Education Minister in india & Delhi's School models are World class!

I'm told, the new Education Minister of Delhi Atishi has publicly exposed both Kejriwal and Sisodia !! pic.twitter.com/4RvKHMkwF6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 15, 2023

All India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza shared the video claiming, “Former Delhi Liquor & Education Minister Manish Sisodia's world-class education model is being exposed by his own party's new Education Minister, Atishi. The day before yesterday, Kejriwal had described Delhi's education model as world-class. Is Atishi lying or Kejriwal Sisodia?”

Congress supporter Anil Patel shared the video with a similar claim.

दिल्ली के पूर्व शराब & शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया के वर्ल्ड क्लास शिक्षा मॉडल का पर्दाफ़ाश उनकी ही पार्टी की नई शिक्षा मंत्री, आतिशी कर रही हैं।

दिल्ली के World Class School की पोल खोलती हुई दिल्ली सरकार की मंत्री।



केजरीवाल, सिसोदिया की जोड़ी?pic.twitter.com/du88sqIhsw — Anil Patel (@AnilPatel_IN) April 12, 2023

Sahdev Salaria shared the viral video with the similar claim on Facebook.

The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim

Fact Check:

The Aam Aadmi Party, in December 2022, secured 134 seats and recorded its first victory in the 250-member MCD. The victory concluded the 15-year-long BJP rule over the civic body since 2007. In February 2023, the AAP candidate from Delhi's East Patel Nagar Dr Shelly Oberoi was elected as the mayor of Delhi.

We conducted a keyword search across Twitter and came across Atishi’s response to Rijiju’s tweet uploaded by the new Delhi Education Minister on April 16, 2023.

Her reply reads, “It's a pity that Kiren Rijiju ji isn’t aware that this school was under MCD, which was ruled by BJP for 15+ years, till 2023. Had his party spent more time on education than on falsely prosecuting AAP leaders, perhaps their schools wouldn’t have been in such a pathetic state.”

Its a pity that @KirenRijiju ji isn’t aware that this school was under MCD, which was ruled by BJP for 15+ years, till 2023



Had his party spent more time on education than on falsely prosecuting AAP leaders, perhaps their schools wouldn’t have been in such a pathetic state. https://t.co/72bZXtpeY7 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 16, 2023

We then used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. This led us to a result on the official YouTube channel of AAP Delhi. The video was uploaded on April 10, 2023, titled, ‘After inspecting MCD School, Minister Atishi strongly reprimanded the Principal, gave these orders.’

The video shows Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena and Mayor Shelly Oberoi criticising the dilapidated condition of the school.

The longer version of the viral video can be viewed from 1 minute 20 seconds to 1 minute 40 seconds timestamp.

We looked through the video, and at the 10-second mark of the video, the school's code, 1253404, can be seen.

After conducting a keyword search for the school number ‘1253404’ in Delhi, we came across a list of ‘North MCD Schools to be visited from 8th Feb to 15th February’ by the Delhi Commission For The Protection Of Child Rights. The school is named MCD Primary School (Boys), Wazirabad Village, Delhi. The school was under MCD, administered by the BJP until December 2022.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral claim spread by opposition leaders is misleading. The video shows Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena examining the state of schools under the administration of the MCD, which the BJP has led for the past 15 years. Thus, the viral claim is misleading.









