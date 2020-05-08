Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Aamir Khan Donate Rs 15,000 In Sack Of One Kilo Wheat Each?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Aamir Khan donated Rs 15,000 to the poor in sacks of one kilo each.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   8 May 2020 10:02 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Did Aamir Khan Donate Rs 15,000 In Sack Of One Kilo Wheat Each?

Image credit: Asif Syed/Facebook

Viral Whatsapp messages and Facebook posts claiming Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan has donated cash in wheat flour packets to nearby slums due to the ongoing lockdown have been doing the rounds on the internet.

According to the posts, Khan had hidden Rs 15,000 each in sacks of rations that he had provided for daily wage labourers.


The rumour started after a video claimed that Aamir had sent a truck with rations to a slum. The video shows a picture of Aamir Khan on one side and a man on the other. This man explains that after residents picked up a sack each, they found wheat and Rs 15,000 each in the bags.

Claim:

Aamir Khan donated Rs 15,000 to the poor in sacks of one-kilo wheat each.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Khan Tweets Clarification

Khan himself debunked the false claims on Twitter.

"Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! ," reads the tweet.

According to an India Today report, Aamir Khan contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund to help in the COVID-19 situation.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site to share the details about Khan's donations.

"Aamir Khan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha," reads the tweet.

Viral Video: Origin Story

A keyword search on social media platforms led to a TikTok video which shows the right side of the viral post in which a man, Tiktok user, Crazy Traveller (Khansaheb028), shares the story of the unique donation drive by an unknown person.

He does not mention Aamir Khan throughout the duration of the video.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Govt Is Not Providing Rs 50,000 To Ration Card Holders

Claim Review :  Aamir Khan donated Rs 15,000 to the poor in sacks of one kilo each.
Claimed By :  Unknown
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian