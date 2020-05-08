Fact Check: Did Aamir Khan Donate Rs 15,000 In Sack Of One Kilo Wheat Each?

Viral Whatsapp messages and Facebook posts claiming Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan has donated cash in wheat flour packets to nearby slums due to the ongoing lockdown have been doing the rounds on the internet.



According to the posts, Khan had hidden Rs 15,000 each in sacks of rations that he had provided for daily wage labourers.

बॉलीवुड के एक्टर और हज कर चुके आमिर खान ने हक़ीक़त में गरीब लोगों तक मदद पहुंचाने का अनोखा तरीक़ा निकाला..



वो एक ट्रक भर कर आटे की थैली लेकर एक मोहल्ले में गए और लोगों को घरों से बुलवाया और ये कहलवाया के सिर्फ 1 kg ही आटा मिलेगा...

जो सच मे 1 किलो आटे के भी मोहताज थे वो आ गए pic.twitter.com/FTRNZdxmoH — Adv. जूही सिन्हा💐कांग्रेस समर्थक (@sinhainc7) April 25, 2020





The rumour started after a video claimed that Aamir had sent a truck with rations to a slum. The video shows a picture of Aamir Khan on one side and a man on the other. This man explains that after residents picked up a sack each, they found wheat and Rs 15,000 each in the bags.



Wow AAMIR KHAN. ♥️



Proud of you. Love you. pic.twitter.com/Zef3ukUPTw — 🍩 (@spot_boyy) April 22, 2020

Claim:

Aamir Khan donated Rs 15,000 to the poor in sacks of one-kilo wheat each. Fact Check: The claim is false. Khan Tweets Clarification Khan himself debunked the false claims on Twitter. "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! ," reads the tweet.

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

According to an India Today report, Aamir Khan contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund to help in the COVID-19 situation.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site to share the details about Khan's donations. "Aamir Khan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha," reads the tweet.