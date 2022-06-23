All section
Claim About Aaditya Thackerey Removing Ministerial Position From Twitter Bio Is False

Image Credit: Aditya Thackeray/Facebook

Fact Check

Claim About Aaditya Thackerey Removing Ministerial Position From Twitter Bio Is False

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid  (Remote Intern) 

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

Maharashtra,  23 Jun 2022 12:53 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

A claim that is being shared by multiple news outlets and politicians about the Shiv Sena leader removing his ministerial position from his Twitter bio. The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim.

Amidst the ongoing rebel crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a claim of Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackerey removing his ministerial position from his Twitter bio has gone viral. This comes a day after many news outlets falsely reported that Shiv Sena leader and rebel Eknath Shinde removed the party's name from his Twitter bio when he never had it in the first place.

This alleged 'move' by Aaditya Thackerey is being given a lot of importance amidst the rebellion, headed by MLA Eknath Shinde, that the Shiv Sena is facing among its party leaders, 46 of whom have allegedly sided with Shinde for the party to side with BJP again. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also hinted at the dissolution of the Maharashtra State Assembly with a tweet posted on the morning of June 22, 2022.

News reports and journalists have called this a 'big development' and a 'political crisis'. News websites like Financial Express, Zee News, The Economic Times, Pune Mirror, News18 and Organiser among others, have shared this claim, along with political leaders like Suresh Nakhua, and journalists including Ali Shaikh, Mayank Bhagwat, Vinay Pande, and Pramod K Singh, etc.


Claim:

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackerey removed his ministerial position from his Twitter bio about political turmoil in the state.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

Currently, Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray's Twitter bio reads, "Voicing the Youth, Poems and Photography: Passion. President, Yuva Sena. President- Mumbai District Football Association Instagram: adityathackeray".

Credit: Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray

To check if he has changed it, we went to Wayback Machine, which is a repository or digital archive of webpages on the World Wide Web, which was set up by the Internet Archive, a nonprofit organisation.

When we searched his Twitter profile, we found that it was archived 364 times between August 21, 2014, and June 22, 2022. It had a considerably higher number of archives after he was sworn in as the Cabinet Minister for the Maharashtra Government in March 2020.

We checked all the archives from March 2020 to June 2022 to check if he had added his position of Minister or anything similar to his bio on Twitter. But we found that it has been exactly the same, word-to-word, since March 2020, and even before he was sworn in, with no change at all.


The links for various archives from 2020 (March, April, May…), 2021 (February, March, April….October, November, December) and 2022 (April, June) can be found here, along with archives of 2019, 2018, and 2017.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, another Shiv Sena leader also pointed out the misconception through a tweet.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackerey never had his Cabinet ministerial position mentioned in his bio, so the claim about him removing it amid the crisis is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
aaditya thackeray 
Maharashtra Govt 
Twitter 
Rebellion 
Fact Check 

Similar Posts

