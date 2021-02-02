Fact Check: Old Video Circulated With Claim Of Thailand's Health Minister Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19

On February 1, Pakistani Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah tweeted a video of an Asian man getting an injection. In the video, the man appears to be scared to get injected with the syringe. The text on the video which is in English and Arabic indicates him to be the Health Minister of Thailand.

Fatah tweeted the video with the caption that read "Fighting Covid19 one teardrop at a time".

Fighting Covid19 one teardrop at a time. pic.twitter.com/ET1PPW3EpZ — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 1, 2021

The same video is making rounds on Facebook too. The caption of one of the posts which is in Hindi read, "Thailand's Health Minister getting corona vaccine… with great comfort and love..". The archived post can be seen here.













Claim:

The video is of Thailand Health Minister who is getting injected with COVID-19 vaccine.

Fact Check:

This is an old video from 2018 and does not show Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's Health Minister. The video is available on YouTube and was uploaded by South China Morning Post (SCMP)on February 4, 2018, with the title 'Chinese man scared of his first-ever injection'. The video also includes English subtitles which clarify that it is just an ordinary injection and not any vaccine, and he can be seen being comforted by people around him. It has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

The original video also mentions the person to be a Chinese man which confirms that he is not Thailand's Health Minister. By comparing the man from the video to Charnvirakul, it can be confirmed that the video is not of Thailand's Health Minister. Here's a side-by-side comparison of the two images.

Screenshot of the person in the viral video (L) and Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (R). (Source: Twitter/Dailyhunt)

Moreover, Thailand is yet to begin the vaccination drive against COVID-19, which is scheduled to begin on 14 February.

Hence, the viral video does not show Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul getting scared while getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It is a false claim.

