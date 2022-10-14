Media outlets Wrongly Report 5 Children From A Same Family Being Injured In A Cylinder Blast in Rohtak, Haryana

A cylinder blast in Rohtak, Haryana, on Wednesday morning injured seven persons, two of whom were children.Various media agencies, including the Economic Times, ANI, and The Tribune, claimed that five children out of seven victims belonged to the same couple who were injured in the incident. Then a few social media users started saying that they must be children of a Muslim couple.

Economic Times reported about the blast on 12, October 2022. It states that "seven family members were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday. The incident took place in Ekta Colony on Wednesday morning. The injured include a couple and their five children. The house was also damaged in the cylinder blast."The Economic Times news states that seven family members were seriously injured during the blast. It claimed that the injured include a



The Tribune, in its report published on October 13, 2022, reported that '7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak'. An LPG cylinder exploded here on Wednesday morning, injuring seven members of a family. The incident occurred in Ekta Colony. A couple and their five children were hurt, reported The Tribune.









News Agency ANI also tweeted about the incident mentioning, "A married couple & their 5 children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak's Ekta Colony today morning; all family members admitted to a local hospital".



Haryana | A married couple & their 5 children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak's Ekta Colony today morning; all family members admitted to a local hospital pic.twitter.com/O4YNxmq1kb — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. )We found that 5 children were not of the same couple as claimed in various reports.

We conducted a keyword search with the keywords, 'Rohtak Cylinder Blast' .We then came across a report by Dainik Bhaskar published on October 12, 2022.

The Dainik Bhaskar report talks about the viral claim that 5 children were of the same couple. After which various social media users, started trolling by linking the incident to Islam.

Later in the report, it said, "7 people who were hurt did not belong to the same family, but were from two distinct households." Seven persons were injured in the incident, including four members of the same family [(33) Vishal, (30) Vishal's wife Shilpi, and their children Riyan and Rohan, aged 1 and 8, respectively.] and three neighbours [(Preeti(16), Upasana(20), and Parthiv (18)].











The Logical Indian fact-checking team reached out to Station House Officer (S.H.O) Shamsher Singh, he said that the ''five children who were injured, were not of the same parents'' as being claimed by various media outlets.



We found that all five children were not of the same couple as being claimed in various reports. As per the report of Dainik Bhaskar people who were hurt did not belong to the same family, but were from two different households." Seven persons were injured in the incident, including four members of the same family [(33) Vishal, (30) Vishal's wife Shilpi, and their children Riyan and Rohan, aged 1 and 8, respectively.] and three neighbours [(Preeti(16), Upasana(20), and Parthiv (18)].

Thus, we can ascertain that the media outlets' wrongly reported the news.

