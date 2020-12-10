Fact Check: 2017 Photo Of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Meeting Mukesh Ambani Falsely Linked To Bharat Bandh

A photo of Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh meeting Reliance Industries Limited owner, Mukesh Ambani is being shared on social media with a claim that they both met a day before the December 8 'Bharat Bandh'.

A Facebook user called Bhindi Bazaar shared the post with caption that read, "Bharat Bandh se ek din pehle , aaj MUMBAI main Mukesh Ambani ki Punjab ke CM Capt. Amrinder Singh se mulaqat hui , Farmers agitation per Capt .Saheb pehle hi HM Amit Shah ki proposals ka support kar chuke hain .Punjab CM ne kaha keh Ambani ji se un ki Punjab main Industrial aur Investment projects per baat cheet hui. Ek taraf CONGRESS Farmers Agitation aur Bharat Bandh ka support ka r rehi hai aur isi period main Punjab ke CM ji bhi AMBANI JI se mulaqat kar rehe hain , Yeh Kaisi Politics Hai? (A day before Bharat Bandh, Mukesh Ambani met Punjab CM Amrinder Singh. Captain Amrinder Singh has already supported Amit Shah in ongoing farmers' protest. Punjab Chief Minister said he has discussed the investment and industrial project with Ambani. On one side Congress is supporting Bharat Bandh and on the other side Punjab CM met Ambani. What is politics?"

Bharat Bandh se ek din pehle , aaj MUMBAI main Mukesh Ambani ki Punjab ke CM Capt. Amrinder Singh se mulaqat hui ,... Posted by Bhindi Bazaar on Monday, 7 December 2020

Another Facebook User, Nitin Gupta shared the photo claiming Captain Amarinder Singh was not under house arrest as he supported Mukesh Ambani while Kejriwal was kept under house arrest for supporting farmers.

Pic 1 why @ArvindKejriwal is house arrested

Pic 2 why @capt_amarinder is not house arrested#BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal pic.twitter.com/xwnXZuCxBa — Nitin Gupta..🇮🇳🏹 (@nitinhts) December 8, 2020



The photo is being shared in the context of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi which has entered 15th day. Farmers have been protesting against the three farm-laws passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020. Many farmers claim that the new laws will deprive farmers of Minimum Support Price and will work in the favour of big corporates.

Claim:

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met Mukesh Ambani on December 8.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse search image using Storyful and found the same image was shared by Captain Amarinder Singh on his Twitter handle on October 31, 2017, with the caption, "Happy to meet Mukesh Ambani Ji in Mumbai. Hope to discuss various investment and industrial development opportunities for Punjab."

Happy to meet Mukesh Ambani Ji in Mumbai. Hope to discuss various investment and industrial development opportunities for Punjab. pic.twitter.com/L3xiiBCZds — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 31, 2017

He had also shared other photos from the same event on his Facebook page.



Economic Times had also reported about the 2017 meeting, to strengthen cooperation across sectors, including telecom and data networks, as well as retail, besides boosting agricultural productivity, food processing and manufacturing facilities in the state.

