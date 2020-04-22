Meet The Trans Activist Who Is Feeding Daily Wage Workers And Needy Amid Lockdown

The unprecedented pandemic has turned into a very difficult time for the ones living on a daily wage income. Their livelihoods have been affected the most as the country has come to a standstill.



In such times, a few helping hands all over the country have been trying to spread a sense of solidarity amongst the most vulnerable.

The Logical Indian reached out to one such person,Transgender Activist and Artist Kalki Subramaniam. Kalki is the founder of the Sahodari Foundation for the transgender community in Pillocha, a very small town in Tamil Nadu.

While cities are still witnessing multiple NGOs and groups of people donating to the needy, villages and small towns like Pillocha have a slightly harder time catering to the utmost vulnerable since they aren't reached out to as much, said Kalki.

She, along with her small team of volunteers have taken the onus of supporting and helping as much as they can and have helped 20 people with food and groceries as of now and are continuing to do so.

These are cancer patients, widows, single mothers, the elderly, and daily wage earning women who are victims of domestic violence stuck with their abusive drunkard husbands and kids to feed.

"While we're trying to help the most needful, we never had religion as a bar and the people we've helped so far also have been Muslims. We're all people trying to help our own and support each other during tough times like these", said Kalki.

The transgender community has always been a victim of underrepresentation, stigma, and tabboo in the society, however in the wake of tough times of today, it is heartening to see people opening their hearts and uniting as one humanity.

"It actually makes me feel very overwhelmed to be accepted by people who have discriminated against my community or been wary of us before. This was the first time that we reached out to the adult cisgendered population, we've only worked with either Trans, the children, or the elderly. And honestly, I was scared of getting close to adults outside of Trans community, but this opportunity made me see that we're not different. We're all helping and empathizing with one another and above all, we're one, we're all human. They felt like us. I hope everywhere, we live together as a community without prejudice", Kalki told The Logical Indian.

