These Bengaluru Women Are Helping Elderly Pursue Their Long Lost Dreams

Active ageing is one of the most promising and pocket-friendly aspects of preventive healthcare for all senior citizens. Silver Talkies is one of its kind social engagement platform that celebrates active ageing with senior 'dudes and divas' rocking the ramp and senior achievers sharing their awe-inspiring experiences.







Speaking to The Logical Indian, Reshmi Chakraborty, co-founder of Silver Talkies said, "Some of our members have actively pursued their long-time interest areas after attending various activity workshops curated exclusively for them. It is also a platform for talented seniors to showcase their skills."

For Elders In Their Second Innings

"Silver Talkies stands for -- growing older with an active, happy and social lifestyle," Sreemoyee Chatterjee, content head of Silver Talkies said.

A 66-year-old retired teacher from Bengaluru, Madhu Gulati, always wished to learn Ballroom dance but never got the chance. Her dream came true when she joined Silver Talkies in 2018 as a member and took part in a Ballroom dance workshop for people over 55 years of age. The trainer for the workshop, himself, was 70+ and a popular dance instructor.

The workshop not just helped Madhu dance but also create a social circle she could bond with.

"I am still in touch with all my dance partners and we often meet up to spend some fun time together," Madhu said.

There are several other examples like Madhu Gulati, some of whom are senior entrepreneurs or educating themselves at an older age.





Another Silver Talkies member, Rema, won hearts with her dance moves and received a standing ovation from the crowd. She has often prioritised taking part in such events and activities over her visits to the doctor for monthly check-ups.

The Idea Behind Silver Talkies



"Silver Talkies believes that the overall well-being of seniors is not only restricted to health but largely depends on collective well-being including physical, mental and emotional wellness. This is achieved not just by popping pills, but by maintaining a socially engaged life amid the warmth, comfort of friendship, learnings and being assured that older adults are an integral part of our society," co-founder of Silver Talkies, Nidhi Chawla, said.





Silver Talkies curates and conducts at least 6-8 events on a monthly basis that help senior citizens to explore new avenues in the second innings of their lives. It offers senior talents like the ballroom dance instructor, Valentine Ward, a platform to showcase their hidden talent, skills, enterprise and reignite their passion.







"Its all-women team is passionate about making active ageing a reality and is breaking the gender-disparity stereotype in the social entrepreneurship space," Chitra Nair, Creative Head of Silver Talkies told The Logical Indian.

The startup, co-founded by Nidhi Chawla and Reshmi Chakraborty, runs two clubs in Bangalore, Silver Talkies Social and Silver Talkies Adda.

From legal talks to yoga, wellness activities like talks on dementia and sound healing therapy, upcycling to elder theatre, creative classes that range from art to gardening, Silver Talkies organises workshops to suit every need.





By 2050, over 20 per cent of the world's population will be over 60. Keeping that in mind, Silver Talkies continues to have an eye on empowering senior citizens and creating resources that encourage social engagement and highlight their talents.

"In future, Silver Talkies plans to go beyond Bangalore to other cities and also open many active ageing centres at neighbourhood level making accessibility and mobility a non-issue for seniors," Nidhi Chawla said.

Dreams and passions usually take a break with growing age. Silver Talkies is one such place that helps the older generations find what they are passionate about and pursue it with all their heart.





Also Read: This Bihar School Runs Only To Teach One Student, A 7-Yr-Old Girl