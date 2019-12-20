[Watch] Mangaluru Police Barges Into Hospital, Swings Batons In ICU

Amid the ongoing Anti-CAA protest, the Karnataka police in Mangaluru barged into a hospital and were seen breaking doors and hitting an ICU door.

The CCTV footage from the Highland Hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday night shows two police personnel rushing through a corridor and trying to get into the hospital’s intensive care unit. Some more police personnel can be seen joining them and trying to break open the doors using lathis and shields.

In another video, the police can be seen charging at people in the hospital’s lobby, near the waiting area. Some people at the hospital can be seen wearing masks, others covering their noses and running into the ICU ward and closing the door before the police could catch them.

Hospital sources said that the incident happened after the police threw tear gas shells into the hospital.

However, when The Logical Indian contacted the Highland Hospital, the authorities refused to comment on the incident and claimed that the situation in the hospital is currently normal now. They mentioned that there are no police personnel in the hospital premises now.

A third CCTV footage shows some protesters attacking the police with stones and barging into the hospital. The Mangaluru Police Commissioner’s office told the media that it was just a minor incident and police had to lathi-charge to disperse protesters.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Muneer Katitallal, 42, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Karnataka State President said: “Two people identified as Jaleel Kudroli and Nausheen Bengre were brought into the hospital at 5 pm on Thursday with injuries.”

The hospital staff did not realise that they were dead and called for senior doctors to examine the injuries.

“A small crowd had started gathering at the hospital as news spread that the two men had died. Some police personnel also barged into the hospital at the same time and started lathi charging everyone. They even used tear gas shells,” Katitallal said.

The police personnel then reached the lobby near the ICU, where the two men were brought. They then tried to open the rooms in one of the wards after some people had rushed inside and locked themselves in to escape the police.

The police were allegedly in the hospital premises for about 45 minutes. They left the hospital when the doctors assured them that the people on the roads outside the hospital were relatives of patients and not protesters.

