Exclusive

This Forest Officer Uses Plastic Bottles To Grow Flowers To Beautify Govt Office Premise

The Logical Indian West Bengal

December 27th, 2019 / 4:14 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Ranger Plastic Bottle Garden

At a time when the entire world is failing miserably in tackling the growing menace of plastics, a forest range officer from West Bengal is someone to look up to.

Papon Mohanta, who is posted in Pirakata, 25 kilometers away from West Medinipur has come up with a two pronged approach which utilises used plastics to help mother nature fight against global warming. Surprised?

The 37-year-old converts all kinds of plastic bottles to flower pots. As of now he has hanged more than dozens of these on the office compound.

When The Logical Indian asked Mohanta what made him do this, he said that wherever he goes he tries to make his surroundings look like home.

“I am married and have a family. When I first came here, the office seemed colorless and then and there I knew I had to do something,” he added.

Mohanta believes surrounding yourself with greenery is one way to attain peace. When asked how he manages to collect so many bottles, he replied, “ I generally go to ragpickers. I ask them to sell the bottles to me. In this way, I get a lot of bottles at a very low price.”

Ranger Plastic Bottle Garden

In Mohanta’s self-made garden, pots made from plastic bottles are not the only attractions. Aesthetically painted pots and rubber tyres will immediately make you want a few for yourself. Mohanta uses old tyres of autos and taxis by cutting them in half, painting them and planting beautiful flowering plants in them.

Ranger Plastic Bottle Garden
Picture: ParveenKaswan/Twitter

He also recycles used and broken earthen pots, bought from the sweet shop owners to plant some of these saplings.

Mohanta’s garden has attracted a lot of people from nearby towns. “People come here to get a glimpse of various flower plants. A number of senior officers have also appreciated for my garden work,” added elated Mohanta.

His garden is also a favorite among the school kids. “ I go to nearby schools to spread awareness about the importance of trees and how used plastics can be utilised to decorate classrooms and living rooms,” he said.  Mohanta has also distributed these Do It Yourself (DIY) pots to these schools.

Ranger Plastic Bottle GardenWhen the images from his garden surfaced on social media, netizens were spellbound and praised his noble work.

https://twitter.com/Sonakshi_V/status/1167477315296612353

Also Read:Worried Of Plastic Bottles? This Man’s Bamboo Bottles From Assam Come To Rescue

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shraddha Goled

SHARES

Related Stories

Hyderabad Encounter Police Flower

[Watch] Flowers Showered, Rakhis Tied- How Locals Welcomed Hyderabad Police After Encounter

IAS Officer Fines Himself Rs 5,000 After His Office Serves Tea In Banned Single-Use Plastic Cups In Maharashtra

Plastic Homestay Uttarkhand

Couple Builds Homestay Out Of 26,000 Plastic Bottles In Uttarakhand

Anand Mahindra Replaces Plastic Bottles In All Meeting Rooms With Refillable Ones

Ranger Plastic Bottle Garden

This Forest Officer Uses Plastic Bottles To Grow Flowers To Beautify Govt Office Premise

Bamboo Bottle Assam

Worried Of Plastic Bottles? This Man’s Bamboo Bottles From Assam Come To Rescue

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Bengal BJP President Says NRC Required In The State, Challenges Mamata Banerjee On Implementation Of CAA

News

Karnataka: Specially-Abled Children Buried Neck-Deep In Sand To ‘Cure’ Them During Solar Eclipse

Environment

1900 Deaths, Over 3 Million Displaced In North India Due To Floods: Global Climate Report

News

Anti-CAA Protests: IIT-Kanpur Professor Finds Recital Of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ Communal, Anti-Indian

News

Wikimedia Raises Concerns Over India’s New Data Bill, Calls It A Threat To Freedom Of Speech

My Social Responsibility

Voices Of Dissent In Pakistan: How A Theatre Group Is Questioning Religious Dogmas

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.