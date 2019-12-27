This Forest Officer Uses Plastic Bottles To Grow Flowers To Beautify Govt Office Premise

At a time when the entire world is failing miserably in tackling the growing menace of plastics, a forest range officer from West Bengal is someone to look up to.

Papon Mohanta, who is posted in Pirakata, 25 kilometers away from West Medinipur has come up with a two pronged approach which utilises used plastics to help mother nature fight against global warming. Surprised?

The 37-year-old converts all kinds of plastic bottles to flower pots. As of now he has hanged more than dozens of these on the office compound.

When The Logical Indian asked Mohanta what made him do this, he said that wherever he goes he tries to make his surroundings look like home.

“I am married and have a family. When I first came here, the office seemed colorless and then and there I knew I had to do something,” he added.

Mohanta believes surrounding yourself with greenery is one way to attain peace. When asked how he manages to collect so many bottles, he replied, “ I generally go to ragpickers. I ask them to sell the bottles to me. In this way, I get a lot of bottles at a very low price.”

In Mohanta’s self-made garden, pots made from plastic bottles are not the only attractions. Aesthetically painted pots and rubber tyres will immediately make you want a few for yourself. Mohanta uses old tyres of autos and taxis by cutting them in half, painting them and planting beautiful flowering plants in them.

He also recycles used and broken earthen pots, bought from the sweet shop owners to plant some of these saplings.

Mohanta’s garden has attracted a lot of people from nearby towns. “People come here to get a glimpse of various flower plants. A number of senior officers have also appreciated for my garden work,” added elated Mohanta.

His garden is also a favorite among the school kids. “ I go to nearby schools to spread awareness about the importance of trees and how used plastics can be utilised to decorate classrooms and living rooms,” he said. Mohanta has also distributed these Do It Yourself (DIY) pots to these schools.

When the images from his garden surfaced on social media, netizens were spellbound and praised his noble work.

