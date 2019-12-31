This Young Engineer Feeding Homeless Rekindles Our Lost Faith In Humanity

As a nation, we’re still grappling with the problem of providing food to millions of underprivileged people. Looking at international listings, the global hunger index (GHI) prepared by Weltthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, ranked India at 103rd position. But even under such dire situations, we have few unheard heroes who are striving hard to solve the issue of food scarcity, hunger and starvation.

Hari Singh, an electrical engineer by profession, has been working with a similar vision of eradicating hunger from his town, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. This young man’s mission to serve humanity led him to establish ‘Voices Of Humanity’ with the goal that no one sleeps hungry at night.

Voices of Humanity

Started in 2015 by Hari along with a few young volunteers, this non-profit organization today connects people from diverse backgrounds who want to help the needy with their service. Currently, they’re operating with a team of more than 250 members and run several campaigns to help the poor and the underprivileged.

Collecting leftover food from parties, club gatherings, marriage ceremonies and providing it to the homeless and hungry at night has only been possible with the dedication with which they work. They have received accolades at national levels for their genuine service to society. Hari Singh was also interviewed by Gautam Gambhir on his talk show lately and appraised for his work.

Sharing his experiences with The Logical Indian, Hari says,” It always pinched me to see the poor eating out of the food thrown in dustbins. Every day, there is a lot of food wasted at various functions while there are other’s sleeping on the streets who cannot even afford one meal a day. Thinking of the disparity, I started the organization to help such people. By serving them, I feel that I am able to rekindle the lost faith in humanity and bring people together to work towards a larger goal.”

Feeding The Hungry

Mission Annapurna has been one of their major campaigns through which they’ve served thousands of needy or the homeless on the streets. In doing so, Voices Of Humanity act as a bridge in utilizing the surplus food that would rather go wasted and provide it to those who are living in scarcity.

As soon as they get a call from any function or ceremony regarding leftover food, Voices Of Humanity reach the spot in half an hour. Post that, they distribute the food even if it is till 1 am. Social media makes their operational work gets easier, and it has helps them to connect with many like-minded people.

Hari credits his team members who work effortlessly even during shivering December winters, just to ensure that the food reaches to the starving or malnourished.

“Apart from working as food facilitators, we’ve been working on several other campaigns such as Mission Shakshar to educate the underprivileged,” Hari shares.

“Our team also teaches around 90 children who have been suffering from leprosy in Devnagar basti. The quality of education in government schools is degrading day by day. Children hailing from such background remain the worst sufferers and they need to be motivated often to continue their education under such grim circumstances,” Hari tells The Logical Indian.

Major Campaigns

Their concept of ‘Wall of Humanity’ was appreciated by many and received an overwhelming response. Voices Of Humanity hung extra clothes donated to them on the wall of a nearby school so that the clothes could be utilized by those in urgent need.

Another campaign which has helped many ailing patients is named ‘Mission Jeevanrakshak Abhiyan’. Through this, Voices Of Humanity helped more than 1200 patients by providing them with units of blood in emergency situations so that the poor don’t die due to its shortage.

They have channelized all social media platforms to spread the word and connect with those who need help as well as those who wish to help others.

At times, managing a big team which is working on different issues becomes a problem for Hari. He juggles between his daily job and his passion on a daily basis through which he aims to drive a change in society and inspire the youth to lead in the same direction.

The happiness which he derives in helping the needy in society gives him the courage to keep going. The Logical Indian salutes him and his team for their social service which has helped many in distress. Such young heroes are bringing back our lost faith in humanity.

