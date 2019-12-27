We all know what Youtube is! A video sharing platform which has entertained and educated us over the course of 14 years. However, recently a new age of youtubers have emerged, particularly in India, who are helping farmers yield more. Breaking the stereotype, that Youtube is only for educated, these youtubers are arduously making videos for 70 per cent of our population.

The Logical Indian spoke to one such youtuber – Darshan Singh. With over two million subscribers, Darshan has set an example of how technology can seep into the rural most pockets of the country and fetch them better livelihoods.

Who Is Darshan?

Darshan, who was born in an agricultural family knew that he will pursue farming as a profession. Even when he was in school and college, he used to help his family with farming. After graduating in Political Science, Darshan chose farming as his profession and started out in his massive 12 acre farm. However, he always wanted to try something different.

After traditional farming, he decided to go for organic farming to ditch chemical fertilizers which were making his land barren for future use. He has now forayed into dairy farming.

How Did The Idea Of Youtubing Popped?

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Darshan said, “When I began dairy farming in 2017, I came up with multiple roadblocks, as I did not have enough knowledge about the same. I used to search for a solution on the Internet, but was met with convoluted answers.”

Darshan said it was at that point he realized millions of farmers out there have no one to guide them, when they are stuck. This made him buy a camera and start recording. Thus began his journey in the world of Youtube.

“In the beginning, I used to shoot videos on mobile phone and upload it sporadically. I used to make videos on dairy as well agricultural farming. However within six months, the number of views and likes I received on my videos made me realise my videos were helping our farmer brothers,” said Darshan.

After receiving million views on his mobile shot videos, he decided to take Youtube seriously. He invested on camera, mics, laptops and other essentials equipment to produce better videos. His channel- Farming Leaders, which has an array of videos from picking the best fertilisers to instructing on running complex machinery has garnered a total of 170,599,145 views.

How does it feel to be a famous Youtuber? Elated Darshan says, “The best thing about Youtube is people recognise you easily. They come to take selfies with you. I really makes me happy.”

Meet The Youtube Farmer Who Earned 2 Million Followers While Solving Agriculture Queries Darshan always knew that he will pursue farming as a profession. After graduating in Political Science, Darshan chose his parent’s farm over a white-collar job and is inspiring an entire generation to do the same. Farming Leader The Logical Indian ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 20, 2019

Darshan also revealed that after he gained more than a million subscribers, various organisations in the agricultural sector approached him to review their products. “If you are tech reviewer, brands will approach you to review them, but it is not the same for us. I review products only when I have tested it on my own,” added Darshan.

Apart from farming and making videos, Darshan also provides training to farmers in Haryana. Darshan has recently started visiting different states to understand the issues faced by other farmers.

When asked about his future plans, Darshan said, “We will soon make videos in foreign lands. Me and my team are looking forward to take international trips and show our farmer brothers how farming is done in other countries.”

Also Read: This Forest Officer Uses Plastic Bottles To Grow Flowers To Beautify Govt Office Premise