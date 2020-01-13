Exclusive

Brand Initiatives That Upheld The Idea Of India And Were Loved By Our Community Members

Apurwa Shrivastava India

January 13th, 2020 / 1:18 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Brand initiatives, republic day, Benetton, UCB, Tata Salt, GovernEye, Republic Day 2020, Times Now, Swachh Neta, Lost Votes

The past year has been especially dynamic in terms of a collective political awakening of the people of India. There has been a surge in involved political discourses, resistance and solution-oriented intrinsic investigation of constitutional ethos. Sharing this sentiment of people of India, last year, a number of reputed labels came forward with their brand initiatives to contribute their bit to the idea of India. 

With Republic Day squared around the corner, we take this opportunity to celebrate brand initiatives who did their bit to uphold the idea of what constitutes our unified nation in many innovative ways. Therefore, making a quick dive in 2019, we have brought back the exemplary brand initiatives who we partnered with to take the conversation forward. Talking about the strength of the Indian Constitution, rational discourses and the importance of choosing the right ‘netas’, these initiatives that started multiple significant conversations were also overwhelmingly appreciated by our audience in great numbers. 

Tata Salt

#NamakkeWaastey 

When India became a republic, it was the only nation in the modern world to have one person one vote irrespective of caste, creed or race. Progressive in all its forms, Constitution beholds the idea of India. Tata Salt with its initiative #NamakKeWaastey had paid tribute to the largest democratic republic in the world through a surreal salt art on the occasion of Republic Day 2019.

United Colours of Benetton 

#UnitedByHarmony

They say India is adorned with different religions coexisting with remarkable amicability. They not just live with each other but also lives in each other, often in nooks and corners, in little alleys. United Colours of Benetton through its initiative #UnitedByHarmony brings out one such beautiful story of love and togetherness between Hindus and Muslims to show that harmony is indeed simple.

GovernEye

#India2030Contest

India is a country where political debates can get feverish beyond measures. A lot of times, people come at the receiving end of unsolicited online trolls and abuses. As a result, such online discussions amounts up to no value. GovernEye, a unique platform allows users to have a constructive democratic discussion without any fear of abuses. In addition, GovernEye has diverse users from citizens to policymakers to politicians who can come in direct touch with each other to have a holistic and a more evolved discussion. 

 

The Times Of India 

#LostVotes

In India, the elected representative reflects the unanimous choice of the people. But come to think of it, is it really true? The reasoning is fairly simple! Due to factors such as jobs and education in a different state than one’s home state contributes to loss of votes which if otherwise cast could change the course of the election result. To address this prolonged crisis, the Times of India rolled out #LostVote initiative to appeal to the Election Commission to allow Indians away from their hometown to vote!

Times Now

#SwacchNeta

The cost of choosing a government without any mindful evaluation can cost the country an unaffordable price in terms of its many socio-politico-economic aspects! Times Now started a remarkable conversation to encourage an informed assessment of the candidate before casting a vote. In its noteworthy initiative #SwachhNeta, Times Now facilitated a background check of the candidates in various constituencies.

The Logical Indian lauds these brands who championed the initiatives that called for systematic reform through art and action-based involvement. With the turn of the year and also a whole decade, it is once again that the country swells with constitutional discourses. But in all its might, India, Bharat or Hindustan remains one beautiful unified nation and what makes it stand tall among all is its democratic framework which sews together the many cultures, religions and ethnicity.

Contributors

Written by : Apurwa Shrivastava

Edited by : Apurwa Shrivastava

SHARES

Related Stories

My Story Someswara Narappa

My Story: “Until My Last Breath, This Show Will Go On,” Says Anchor Of Most Loved Kannada Quiz Show

Gurugram Family Leaving City

Gurugram: FIR Filed Against Muslim Family Members Who Were Beaten Up During Holi

JNU Sedition Slogans From ABVP

JNU Sedition Row: Ex-ABVP Members Claim Those Raising “Anti-National” Slogans In Video Were From ABVP

My Story: Don’t Be A Part Of A Rat Race And Call It A Life. Life Is Moments Shared With Your Loved Ones

As Govt Allows 100% FDI In Single Brand Retail, What Were BJP’s Views On FDI Before It Came Into Power?

Empowering The Underprivileged Through Social Initiatives

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Jamia VC Faces Agitating Students Over Police Brutality

News

Foot In Mouth For BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Caught Making False Claims About ‘Chhappak’ On Live TV

Get Inspired

Australia Bushfires: New South Wales Govt Is Dropping Thousands Of Vegetables For Starving Animals

Exclusive

‘Kashmiri Students Feel Harassed’: With No Internet In Valley, J&K Board Announces Class 10 Results Online

News

48 BJP Minority Cell Members Quit Over CAA, NRC, Say Party Has Lost Its “Ideology”

News

48 BJP Minority Cell Members Quit Over CAA, NRC, Say Party Has Lost Its “Ideology”

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.