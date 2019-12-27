Bengaluru International Airport Is Making Roads Out Of Plastic Waste

Kempegowda International Airport has come up with specially designed dustbins where you can dispose of your plastic waste which will then be used to build roads. The unique initiative aims at raising awareness about waste segregation at source to create a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Thursday, September 26 launched its ambitious ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign with radio channel Big FM and FMCG giant, ITC’s food division. BIAL aims to construct 50 km of road on its premises using plastic waste that is not degradable or reusable.

The Plastic Beku collection programme will be carried out at three schools adopted by BIAL- Bettakote Government Primary School, Vijayapura Government Higher Primary Girls’ Model School and Ardeshanahalli Government Lower Primary School. Five panchayats of Devanahalli taluk as well as private schools and Resident Welfare Associations in North Bengaluru too are actively participating in the campaign. The collection drive will later be extended to 20 more schools across Bengaluru.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, the man behind the initiative, Ahmed Khan, Managing Director KK Plastic Waste Management (KPWM) said, “The city of Bengaluru generates over 300 to 400 tonnes of plastic waste every month. Once the process starts, the city could be a model for other places in the country.”

Tom Shimmin, Chief Project Officer, BIAL, said that the Plastic Beku campaign could bring a massive change to the world. “Eliminating the irresponsible use of plastic is one among BIAL’s many sustainable initiatives. Building durable roads with plastic is an easier and ecologically efficient way to dispose of plastic waste,” Tom said.

“BIAL will use the plastic waste collected through this drive to pave its internal roads. After a successful trial, using a mix of plastic and bitumen, BIAL has decided to go ahead with building polymerised roads that are durable and all-weather resistant,” the official release read.

Sundar Chandramouli, vice-president, BIAL said the scientific research has established that these roads are expected to last longer than asphalt roads. “The aggregate and bitumen will be heated to 1,500 degrees Celsius and is transferred to the mixing chamber. Then, 6 per cent to 8 per cent of the plastic will be blended with the mix,” Sundar said. “About one tonne of plastic is required to lay a km of the road. Out of the required 50 tonnes, about ten have been collected from various quarters,” he added.

Elaborating on the project, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing & THINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “As a brand with a philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’, we are converting waste plastic into useful roads instead of banning plastic usage, this synchronises beautifully with our philosophy. This will help in bringing about a positive change in society. We are excited to be working together with BIAL and ITC in this initiative.”

“It is environment-friendly as it uses waste plastic. Furthermore, the strength of the road is comparatively high. We have just begun the Plastic Beku campaign, and we hope that over some time, BIAL becomes a catalyst in encouraging people to be conscious in their use of plastic – avoid it where possible and segregate it when its use is unavoidable,” said Sundar Chandramouli, VP Special Project BIAL.

