‘All That Remains Of My Friend’s Arm Is His Index Finger’: AMU Students Recount Night Of Horror

It was a Sunday like no other for the students, teachers and administrators at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Since the 11th of December the university had been loud with its dissent against the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the upper house of the Parliament, and Sunday the 15th saw three protests on campus, one of which was organised by the teachers.

The Proctor, while speaking to The Logical Indian said that he was very content with his team’s management skills as all the protests until then had been executed and wrapped up peacefully.

However, calling social media a ‘social evil’, the administration was stunned by the sudden mobilisation of students on the campus, on Sunday evening.

Messages about the police’s brutality in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia had spread like wildfire in AMU and a large group of enraged students gathered without intimating the authorities.

The university has an official procedure for conducting any protest-like activity and the Public Relations Officers told The Logical Indian that the university had never denied permission to any group of students.

“We live in a democratic country and believe in practising democracy in the university as well”, Shafiq Kidwai said.

But the administrative powers claimed to be shocked by the unanticipated rally of students on 15th December (Sunday). “I only had 10-15 minutes to respond to the situation. I work with a team of 10, but on that evening I took 20 staff members with me to control the matter”, Afifullah Khan, the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University said.

The tale of the fateful night of 15th December, as narrated to us by the authorities, had students playing the antagonist while the police were the maintainers of law, order and peace.

Interestingly, the students’ version of the same story presented a diametrically opposite picture.

College Authorities: Students Vilified, Police Hailed

Section 144 was imposed in AMU since 12th December and the police, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were stationed right outside of the university’s main entrance, Bab-e-Syed, from the day protests erupted.

The 13th of December saw a very big rally within the university’s premises. There were simultaneous protests occurring outside of the campus, organised by common citizens, within the borders of the city.

The police had erected a barrier between the dissenters at Bab-e-Syed and the outside world, and the constructed blockade was being strengthened over the days to prevent any person from pouring into the university from the other side.

The university’s protestors were trying to obtain permission to take their demonstrations to the streets of Aligarh, but the imposition of Section 144 since 12th December forced the university’s administration to disallow student groups from taking their anger outside of the main gate.

The Proctor said that he had done his best to maintain order in the university and the students had respectfully obliged, but Sunday evening was unprecedented for him.

“We had successfully completed three protests that day – one at 12 pm, 2 pm, and a teachers’ demonstration at 4 pm. But somewhere around 7:30 pm, everyone was abuzz with news about Jamia Millia. Mostly rumours. The agitated students gathered to march towards the gate”, Khan said.

“The police barricade was erected 200 metres away from the main gate and the students, this time, wanted to take their dissent to the streets. This was unallowable”, he added.

Khan and his team claimed that they managed to hold off the students from ‘breaking through’ Bab-e-Syed for almost 30 minutes. But after half an hour of resisting their movement, his team’s effort was trumped by the overwhelming strength of protestors, who allegedly broke through them and split the gate open.

“The students’ act of breaking the gate open allowed outsiders to enter the university and that is when the matter went out of hand”.

Together with the new external joinees, the students started ‘pelting stones’ at the police forces as they were the only obstacle in the way to the streets.

“This left the forces with no option but to hit back at the students with tear gas and water cannons. It was only done to ensure that the mob disperses and no one is able to penetrate through their barrier”, Kidwai, the Public Relations Officer, said.

The college authorities maintained that the forces only pushed the students back inside. However, at 8:45 pm, when the external elements began to ‘incite’ the crowd to aggress further, the police entered the campus and began to repress their outrage with whatever means they deemed right.

“The security personnel outside were worried about damage to the university’s property and hence, to mitigate such losses, they entered AMU”, Khan said.

All the action from the forces was towards controlling the situation but ironically, things became unmanageable when the RAF combined with the state police clashed with the protesting students.

Worried, the Proctor told us that, his team and he rushed between the two brawling parties as a ‘buffer’ to prevent violence. But amidst such passionate tempers and force, his team of 20 was rendered useless and pushed out of the way in no time.

“The fighting went on for 3-4 hours that evening and at 12:30 am, the protesting students went back to their respective homes and hostel rooms.”

Students Narrate Horror: Targeted, Bashed, Battered

(Student identity undisclosed for their security)

The university authorities’ narrative of AMU’s student-police clash cast the undergraduates and graduates in a scandalous light. But to understand the other side of the table, The Logical Indian reached out to some of the students. Apart from being in complete contravention to the authorities’ version, their stories had details of amputated hands, arson, assault and malicious force.

A student living in Morrison Hall (one of AMU’s hostels) informed that while the protests were ongoing on the main road of the university, the police entered hostels and attacked non-protesting students – some of whom were merely studying in their rooms.

“They fired tear gas all over the place and set our rooms on fire,” he claimed.

While tear gas was being aimlessly shot on the campus, some students who were active on the road ran to pick the gas shells. They intended to fling the shells out of the vicinity to avoid further scare amongst their friends, but to everyone’s surprise – what was visible as a tear gas shell – exploded in their hands as it was lifted off the ground.

“Several classmates of mine have been severely injured. The armed forces used ‘stun grenades’ against us. These grenades look like gas shells but explode after a while”, a student said.

We were told that one boy’s arm was so critically injured after lifting the shell, that it had to be amputated.

Some students also believe that their peers have been detained at a college close to AMU – D S Degree College, where they are being subjected to dehumanising treatment.

“This college is known for having a lot of Hindutva extremists and we are still unsure about who is handling our friends there.”

However, none of this has been confirmed as subsequent to the fiasco on Sunday evening, the entire city was put under a communications shutdown and Internet was blocked in and around the university. This made it harder for students and their families to connect with each other and gave way to a lot of rumour-mongering as there was no way to verify thew different accounts about the 15h December.

Most of the students who were hurt in the violence were admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (AMU’s Medical School) and a friend of one such student, who was admitted on Sunday night, told us how all that remains of his friend’s right hand, is his index finger.

Attending to his unconscious peer, his voice quavered as he told us that his friend was protesting while he was away to attend the wedding of a family member in the city. His celebratory mood was disturbed by a call from his friend who urged him to rush to his help.

“He isn’t from Aligarh and knew no one well enough to call. I rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. I do not know how he got hurt but all I can see of my friend’s right hand is one finger”, he softly sobbed.

Another student who was a witness to Sunday evening’s violence said, “We were protesting peacefully and the state government was intimidated by it. I believe they feared that our dissent might lead to a change in public opinion.”

He said the police started the assault by shooting the rally with tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets.

“This caused us to disperse, but in spite of that, the police infiltrated into our campus and hostels. Morrison Hall was worst affected by their violence, followed by Sir Syed Hall North”, he said.

The students asserted that apart from the bashing they received, regardless of their involvement in the rally, the police were making insensitive and bigoted remarks about the university’s minority status and the religion it associates itself with.

“A boy was dragged out of the washroom in one of the guesthouses on campus. What business did the police have in the guesthouse? He was battered by them and had to be admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.”

Furthermore, the police reportedly pressured the hospital staff to not have any of the admitted students on their record. They were also threatening injured students and telling them to expect more thrashings when they exit the hospital premises, while their wounds were being attended to.

“A student was also illegally detained for 36 hours. When Section 144 is imposed, any person taken into detention must be released within 24 hours. But the armed forces flouted the law and kept him for 12 more hours”, an AMU pupil said.

“Countless students were rounded up and detained, and many haven’t come back since. It is speculated that around 22 are missing since Sunday and five students are confirmed to have disappeared.”

Some of the students, mostly Muslims, were allegedly taken out of the city: thrashed, forced to consume liquor, and also urinated on.

“My friend was made to open his mouth while an officer pissed into his mouth”, a student wailed.

When we asked one of the students who saw the protest, whether the students started stone-pelting first (as claimed by the Proctor), she outrightly denied the allegation.

“If you see our campus, there are no stones at the site where we were protesting. These are blatant lies. We were only expressing ourselves at Bab-e-Syed and the police were standing ready with stones as ammunition. They pelted the rocks they had collected and we threw their rocks back at them. The university authorities are lying.”



“The authorities stopped female students from reaching the protest site. After the clashes had almost come to an end, the armed forces were picking up, thrashing and detaining anyone they laid their eyes on”, she added.

“It must be known the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed since last week with the RAF. The PAC is a colonial paramilitary force and is brought in to control riots but human rights activists have always pointed out that they start riots rather than control them. They entered our campus that evening”, a student protestor revealed.

A Teacher Talks

(Identity protected)

When we presented the college authorities’ and the students’ version of the story to a member of the teaching fraternity, she came out in vehement support of the students.

The teaching staffer affirmed that the students were protesting peacefully and had not pelted a single stone but the police had.

“The teachers of AMU stand in complete solidarity with their students and are angry over the barbaric armed action taken against our pupils.”

“The Rapid Action Force is always called into AMU for every small demonstration or protest and the university is subjected to such treatment every time. I strongly believe that we are made to go through such scrutiny because we have ‘Muslim’ in our institution’s name. That is the price we have to pay.”

She informed us that more than 30 students were arrested and subjected to third-degree torture in police stations and other unknown locations.

“Our Vice-Chancellor was involved in calling the police,” the professor stated, “and we are enraged by it. The teachers are with the students and let us make no bones about it.”

