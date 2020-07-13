Once Thought Extinct, World's Rarest Gorillas Spotted With Babies In Nigeria

In a rare sighting, conservationists have captured images of rare Cross River gorillas with several babies in Southern Nigeria.

The rarest of all the great apes, Cross River gorillas are the most endangered sub-species and only around 300 are believed to be still alive.They are found only in an isolated region along the Nigeria/Cameroon border.

The images were captured by Remote camera trap monitoring by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in the Mbe Mountains early this year.

"These images are an indication that Cross River gorillas are successfully reproducing and populations recovering as a result of field based protection efforts," WCS said.