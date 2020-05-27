California To Get World's Largest Hydrogen Plant That Can Turn Trash Into Ultra-Cheap Fuel

California will soon get the world's largest trash-to-hydrogen power plant which can turn trash such as used paper, old tires, textiles, and plastic to produce the cheapest and greenest hydrogen energy on Earth.

In partnership with the city of Lancaster, the global energy company Super-green Hydro (SGH2) will start processing 42,000 tons of solid waste into hydrogen energy around the beginning of 2021. The plant is expected to produce "greener than green" hydrogen that reduces carbon emissions by two to three times more than the green hydrogen produced using electrolysis and renewable energy. The fuel will also be five times cheaper.

The plant will be able to produce nearly 11,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. Operating 24/7, 8000 hours a year, it will generate 3.8 million kg (3800 tons) of green hydrogen annually. This is nearly three times higher than green hydrogen produced by any other green hydrogen facility that is built, under construction or in development within the decade.

"As the world, and our city, cope with the coronavirus crisis, we are looking for ways to ensure a better future. We know a circular economy with renewable energy is the path, and we have positioned ourselves to be the alternative energy capital of the world. That's why our partnership with SGH2 is so important," Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said.

"This is game-changing technology. It not only solves our air quality and climate challenges by producing pollution-free hydrogen. It also solves our plastics and waste problem by turning it into green hydrogen, and does it cleaner and at costs far lower than any other green hydrogen producers," the Mayor added.

SGH2's proprietary technology has been developed by NASA scientist Dr Salvador Camacho and SGH2 CEO Dr Robert T. Do, a biophysicist and physician. The technology will gasify any kind of waste to make hydrogen.

"We are the only company in the world delivering green hydrogen that is cost competitive with the cheapest, dirtiest hydrogen made from coal and gas, and much less expensive than other green hydrogen. Our technology can scale quickly and produce fuel 24/7, year-round," said Dr Do.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance report, clean hydrogen could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and industry by up to 34 per cent.