World Environment Day 2020: Aligning Interests Of People And Nature

As I sat down to write this article about the importance of biodiversity conservation on the eve of this year's World Environment Day - I am reminded of the Sunderbans. The largest mangrove forest in the world, a UNESCO world heritage and a Ramsar site, the Sundarbans contains 64 species of mangrove. It is also the abode of 40 species of mammals, 45 species of reptiles, 150 species of birds, 200 species of fish, 40 species of crabs, 25 species of prawn and 6 species of frogs. Further, it carefully preserves nearly 20 species of endangered flora and fauna.



There are two main reasons which forced me to think about the Sunderbans on the eve of the World Environment Day 2020, I believe.



Firstly, the resilience of the Sunderbans to have endured over time the pressure from a burgeoning population (located in one of the most populous regions in the country), while continuing to nurture the most diverse reserves of flora and fauna in a fragile ecosystem. The Sunderbans comprise 102 islands of which 48 are under forest area and the remaining 54 deforested and converted to arable land studded with human settlements.



Secondly, how this resilient character of the Sunderbans is constantly under the threat from an increasing frequency of tropical cyclones (like the recent Amphan supercyclone) and the devastations they cause. The Bay of Bengal is considered the hotbed of tropical cyclones, yet this region hasn't witnessed a supercyclone of the magnitude of Amphan earlier. The effects are yet to be fully computed but is estimated to run into a few thousands of crores of rupees. This doesn't take into consideration the extent of biodiversity loss.



India shares this unique and indeed vulnerable ecosystem with Bangladesh (60% of its 10,000 plus square kilometres is in Bangladesh). In spite of continuous habitat loss due to ever-expanding population and frequent cyclones, this region has continued to nurture a rich variety of biological resources – which in turn have supported the lives/livelihoods of people and various supply chains. One such example is fisheries. The Sundarbans is home to nearly 15 per cent of India's fish species and is the nursery ground for roughly 90 per cent of the aquatic species of the east coast. Thus, all the fisheries on the east coast of India are dependent on the continued health of the Sundarbans' ecosystem, and millions of people are dependent on revenue from fishing. However, eight of the Sundarbans' fish species are currently under threat due to continued loss of mangrove acreage, water pollution, and unsustainable fishing practices.



It is evident that actions towards biodiversity conservation of the Sunderbans (or any of the other biodiversity hotspots and regions in our country) cannot be initiated without due consideration about welfare and livelihoods of people and communities around and supported by it. The Amphan super cyclone has upended the lives of people and communities here and beyond. A current priority for the government (national and state) is to offer relief, which has been further complicated by the COVID19 situation. As rehabilitation and rebuilding start in this region, will that (can that) be done with minimal impact on local biological resources?