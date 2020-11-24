Used Masks, Gloves Found Disposed On Highway In Chennai's Outskirts

A bagful of medical waste including used gloves and masks were found disposed on a highway near Chembarambakkam amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traces of large quantities of biomedical wastes, including needles and syringes were found near the State Highway SH50B when activist Pugalvenathan went to check on Sunday afternoon, reported The New Indian Express.

"There is enough waste to fill up a small tractor. A few metres away from this place, on an empty piece of land along the roadside, more biomedical waste was found partially buried beneath the dirt," said activist Pugalvenathan Venkatesan.



"It is dumped near a small canal that runs to the Chembarambakkam lake. Especially during this time, when biomedical waste should be disposed of safely, this waste which looks like it's from a hospital, has been lying around in a public space," he added.

Pugalvenathan has also filed an online complaint regarding this to the Central Pollution Control Board. Before this also he had filed complaints against several instances of illegal disposal of biomedical waste including expired medicines in Nazarthpettai in Poonamallee at the Chennai Outer Ring Road in Kundrathur and at the Otteru lake bund in Vandalur.

"In many cases, although I myself investigate the sources and file a report, no action has been taken. In some cases, I get no response at all. RTI responses say that they have advised the respective panchayats to install CCTV cameras," Pugalventhan said. The officials at the block level said that the waste will be cleared by Monday. "We will also make sure to collect any evidence of the source of the waste and investigate the matter," the official said.

