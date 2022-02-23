'1 For 10 Trees': Tripura's Unique Afforestation Drive To Mitigate Lost Greenery

The Agartala Smart City Mission has come up with a one-of-a-kind compensatory afforestation plan to restore and compensate for the greenery and the ecological loss Tripura has suffered due to the implementation of various projects and natural disasters.

'One For Ten' Ratio

Chief Executive Officer of the mission, Sailesh Kumar Yadav, said the administration has decided to follow a 'one for ten' ratio for the plantation drive. They will plant ten trees to compensate for one adult tree extracted for the smart road project.

The initiative has been taken under the Asian Development Bank-funded project to convert city roads into smart roads. The land has already been identified for compensatory plantation, and funds are also earmarked.

Relocating Adult Trees Alive

Speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav said that some trees are being uprooted to upgrade the existing roads. But, the authorities are trying their best not to hinder the ecological balance. Hence, most of such adult trees found in the middle of the proposed area are being relocated alive under the technical guidance of the Tripura Forest Department. So far, the department has replanted 200 trees alive.

Efforts For Good

"Around 1,000 trees will be planted and raised till the plants attain adulthood on both sides of the proposed four-lane road. We are trying our best to not harm the city's existing green cover in our endeavours to make the city smart," Yadav told the media.

The team will also ensure raising a green median on both sides of the road. The officials have also diverted a few drainages to save the trees.

