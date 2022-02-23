All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
1 For 10 Trees: Tripuras Unique Afforestation Drive To Mitigate Lost Greenery

Credits: Unsplash 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

'1 For 10 Trees': Tripura's Unique Afforestation Drive To Mitigate Lost Greenery

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Tripura,  23 Feb 2022 10:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Some adult trees are being uprooted to upgrade the existing roads and other projects. But, the authorities are trying their best not to hinder the ecological balance. Hence, most of such adult trees are being relocated alive.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Agartala Smart City Mission has come up with a one-of-a-kind compensatory afforestation plan to restore and compensate for the greenery and the ecological loss Tripura has suffered due to the implementation of various projects and natural disasters.

'One For Ten' Ratio

Chief Executive Officer of the mission, Sailesh Kumar Yadav, said the administration has decided to follow a 'one for ten' ratio for the plantation drive. They will plant ten trees to compensate for one adult tree extracted for the smart road project.

The initiative has been taken under the Asian Development Bank-funded project to convert city roads into smart roads. The land has already been identified for compensatory plantation, and funds are also earmarked.

Relocating Adult Trees Alive

Speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav said that some trees are being uprooted to upgrade the existing roads. But, the authorities are trying their best not to hinder the ecological balance. Hence, most of such adult trees found in the middle of the proposed area are being relocated alive under the technical guidance of the Tripura Forest Department. So far, the department has replanted 200 trees alive.

Efforts For Good

"Around 1,000 trees will be planted and raised till the plants attain adulthood on both sides of the proposed four-lane road. We are trying our best to not harm the city's existing green cover in our endeavours to make the city smart," Yadav told the media.

The team will also ensure raising a green median on both sides of the road. The officials have also diverted a few drainages to save the trees.

Also Read: Are You Wearing Your Mask? MP College Faculty Develops 'Mask Detector' For Monitoring

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
1 For 10 Trees 
Tripura 
Afforestation Drive 
Mitigate Lost Greenery 
Agartala Smart City Mission 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X