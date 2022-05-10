All section
Innovative! This School Principal In UP Is Teaching Students About Environmental Co-Existence Through Birds​

Image Credit: Economic Times and Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Innovative! This School Principal In UP Is Teaching Students About Environmental Co-Existence Through Birds​

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Uttar Pradesh,  10 May 2022 4:41 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Presently, 40 sparrows, 25 parrots, one dozen crows, and some cuckoos have started living in the school, which is filled with the chirping of birds now.

Sarvesh Awasthi, the Principal of Babupur Primary School, Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, has begun making homes for a variety of birds on the school premises to provide environmental conservation lessons to the students first-hand. Awasthi took this decision in light of birds losing their space due to rapid urbanisation. Due to this, many endangered birds of India, such as sparrows, appeared at the school alongside cuckoos, parrots, etc.

Principal Awasthi Creates Homes For Birds

"Whatever experiences we have with the birds since childhood is gradually ebbing." Awasthi pointed out, as told to PTI and reported by DNA India. He claimed that when the school reopened after lockdown, he saw pigeons in classrooms who had made nests on the ceiling fans. Thus, he decided to get the wires cut to ensure their safety.

This incident led to him pondering how to create a safe shelter for birds where children can also learn to coexist. At first, Awasthi made a makeshift house, a 'gharonda' on a banyan tree inside the school. Then, the soil for feeding the birds was bought by him.

"Birds play a vital role in the environment. They are the messengers of nature, and our moral responsibility is to save them," stated Anil Tiwari, an Associate Professor of Botany at Ewing Christian College, Prayagraj.

Impact On School

Presently, 40 sparrows, 25 parrots, one dozen crows, and some cuckoos have started living in the school, which is filled with the chirping of birds now. Awasthi joined the school in 2016; he had taken responsibility for beautifying the school's campus.

Ramprasad, a local, praised the school for its uniqueness as it is rare to find a government school where other such activities are also held apart from teaching. He also mentioned that following this example, the village in Fatehpur has also started setting up nests for birds.

Sanjay Kushwaha, Fatehpur's Basic Education Officer, remarked that setting up a shelter for birds inside the school to make children aware of the environment and become conscious is commendable and a unique approach to learning environment conservation.

Also Read: Meet Rakesh Khatri Aka 'Nest Man' Who Has Built Over 2.5 Lakh Nests To Shelter Birds

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Environment Conservation 
Birds 
Uttar Pradesh 
School 

