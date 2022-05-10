Innovative! This School Principal In UP Is Teaching Students About Environmental Co-Existence Through Birds​

Sarvesh Awasthi, the Principal of Babupur Primary School, Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, has begun making homes for a variety of birds on the school premises to provide environmental conservation lessons to the students first-hand. Awasthi took this decision in light of birds losing their space due to rapid urbanisation. Due to this, many endangered birds of India, such as sparrows, appeared at the school alongside cuckoos, parrots, etc.



Principal Awasthi Creates Homes For Birds

"Whatever experiences we have with the birds since childhood is gradually ebbing." Awasthi pointed out, as told to PTI and reported by DNA India. He claimed that when the school reopened after lockdown, he saw pigeons in classrooms who had made nests on the ceiling fans. Thus, he decided to get the wires cut to ensure their safety.

This incident led to him pondering how to create a safe shelter for birds where children can also learn to coexist. At first, Awasthi made a makeshift house, a 'gharonda' on a banyan tree inside the school. Then, the soil for feeding the birds was bought by him.

"Birds play a vital role in the environment. They are the messengers of nature, and our moral responsibility is to save them," stated Anil Tiwari, an Associate Professor of Botany at Ewing Christian College, Prayagraj.

Impact On School

Presently, 40 sparrows, 25 parrots, one dozen crows, and some cuckoos have started living in the school, which is filled with the chirping of birds now. Awasthi joined the school in 2016; he had taken responsibility for beautifying the school's campus.

Ramprasad, a local, praised the school for its uniqueness as it is rare to find a government school where other such activities are also held apart from teaching. He also mentioned that following this example, the village in Fatehpur has also started setting up nests for birds.

Sanjay Kushwaha, Fatehpur's Basic Education Officer, remarked that setting up a shelter for birds inside the school to make children aware of the environment and become conscious is commendable and a unique approach to learning environment conservation.

