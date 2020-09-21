'You Forgot These': Thailand National Park Sends Rubbish Back To Tourists

In a strong message to those who litter, a National Park in Thailand will now send rubbish back to litterers, Thailand's Environment Minister has said. Furthermore, those who litter will not only be blacklisted from visiting the park but will also be registered with the police.

The authorities in the Khao Yai National Park near Bangkok will pick up the litter, pack it and parcel it to the people who left it behind. As visitors to the park have to register with their addresses, it becomes easier for rangers to track them down to mail the litter, reported BBC.

Sharing pictures of litter collected in cardboard parcels ready to be shipped on Facebook, Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa warned, "Your trash - we'll send it back to you." He reminded that littering in a national park is a punishable offence with up to five years in prison and hefty fines.

Along with a range of litter such as cans, chips wrappings, and empty plastic bottles, the parcel also contains a note which says, "You forgot these things at Khao Yai National Park."

Stretching across more than 2,000 sq km, Khao Yai National Park, located north-east of the Thai capital Bangkok, is very popular with hikers. Known for its waterfalls, animals and scenery, it is the oldest national park in the country.

The park authorities stated that the rubbish left behind can be dangerous for animals, which also includes elephants, bears, snakes, jackals and deer, as they may try to eat it.