Meet Architect Tejas Sidnal, Who Is Utilising Air Pollution To Build Climate Friendly-Tiles

The air we breathe in India is degraded, as India holds 21 of the world's 30 most polluted cities. The United Nations has declared air pollution the most significant health concern. According to the World Health Organization, 92 per cent of the world's population lives in areas with inferior air quality.

To address this challenge, Mumbai-born Tejas Sidnal utilises air pollution to build something we use daily — tiles. Sidnal, the 32-year-old creator of Carbon Craft Design, is an architect, biomimetic designer and researcher. Environmental architects research methods to replicate nature's answers to looming issues like pollution and other ecological crisis.

Carbon Craft Designs

In 2016, Carbon Craft Designs was launched by Tejas Sidnal, a firm that combines architecture with eco-friendly solutions. Their primary goods are exquisite tiles created from reclaimed factory carbon. The collected gas is fused with construction materials to manufacture ceramics tiles, and one tile is enough to clean 30,000 litres of air.

Sidnal promotes a circular economy and environmentally conscious consumption by developing sustainable solutions for the building sector. His firm creates monochrome tiles with patterns in black, white, and four shades of grey using recovered carbon black.

In 2019, they partnered with the US-based Air-Ink; however, the two firms parted ways because their technique generated carbon emissions and could not offer the levels required by CCD to scale up. It took approximately a year for CCD to study other ways to extract higher amounts of recovered carbon, and they ultimately discovered used-tyre processing factories, reported Hindustan Times.

Mission And Vision

CCD's clientele has included multinational fashion labels and Indian architecture firms since the company's inception a year ago. In November 2020, the business refitted an Adidas shop in Mumbai with its carbon tiles covering the walls and the floor.

The CCD has established itself as a reputed architectural firm in India, as they provide modern designs that are eco-friendly with nature. According to architect Manan Gala, the carbon tile is a "winner" for the building sector, whose firm Bombay Contractors built the Adidas shop, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Sidnal is very determined to make pollution exhibit from the atmosphere to combat pollution. As he is attempting to gather funding for the study and creation of what he refers to as a Reverse Chimney Pavilion, a funnel-like device that he thinks can capture contaminated air, purify it, and release it back into the atmosphere.

