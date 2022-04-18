All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Architect Tejas Sidnal, Who Is Utilising Air Pollution To Build Climate Friendly-Tiles

Image Credit- Carbon Craft Designs, Twitter/Tejas Sidnal

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Architect Tejas Sidnal, Who Is Utilising Air Pollution To Build Climate Friendly-Tiles

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

India,  18 April 2022 11:22 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Carbon Craft Designs' primary goods are exquisite tiles created from reclaimed factory carbon. The collected gas is fused with construction materials to manufacture ceramics tiles, and one tile is enough to clean 30,000 litres of air.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The air we breathe in India is degraded, as India holds 21 of the world's 30 most polluted cities. The United Nations has declared air pollution the most significant health concern. According to the World Health Organization, 92 per cent of the world's population lives in areas with inferior air quality.

To address this challenge, Mumbai-born Tejas Sidnal utilises air pollution to build something we use daily — tiles. Sidnal, the 32-year-old creator of Carbon Craft Design, is an architect, biomimetic designer and researcher. Environmental architects research methods to replicate nature's answers to looming issues like pollution and other ecological crisis.

Carbon Craft Designs

In 2016, Carbon Craft Designs was launched by Tejas Sidnal, a firm that combines architecture with eco-friendly solutions. Their primary goods are exquisite tiles created from reclaimed factory carbon. The collected gas is fused with construction materials to manufacture ceramics tiles, and one tile is enough to clean 30,000 litres of air.

Sidnal promotes a circular economy and environmentally conscious consumption by developing sustainable solutions for the building sector. His firm creates monochrome tiles with patterns in black, white, and four shades of grey using recovered carbon black.

In 2019, they partnered with the US-based Air-Ink; however, the two firms parted ways because their technique generated carbon emissions and could not offer the levels required by CCD to scale up. It took approximately a year for CCD to study other ways to extract higher amounts of recovered carbon, and they ultimately discovered used-tyre processing factories, reported Hindustan Times.

Mission And Vision

CCD's clientele has included multinational fashion labels and Indian architecture firms since the company's inception a year ago. In November 2020, the business refitted an Adidas shop in Mumbai with its carbon tiles covering the walls and the floor.

The CCD has established itself as a reputed architectural firm in India, as they provide modern designs that are eco-friendly with nature. According to architect Manan Gala, the carbon tile is a "winner" for the building sector, whose firm Bombay Contractors built the Adidas shop, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Sidnal is very determined to make pollution exhibit from the atmosphere to combat pollution. As he is attempting to gather funding for the study and creation of what he refers to as a Reverse Chimney Pavilion, a funnel-like device that he thinks can capture contaminated air, purify it, and release it back into the atmosphere.

Also Read: Combating Climate Change: Kerala Gets Its First Carbon-Neutral School Utilising Varied Organic Methods


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Carbon Black 
Tejas Sidnal 
Carbon Craft Designs 
Tiles 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X