Stanford Receives $1.1 Billion From Venture Capitalist John Doerr For New Climate School

One of Silicon Valley's greatest accomplished venture capitalists, John Doerr, donated $1.1 billion to Stanford University to create an institution focusing on climate change and sustainability. As per the reports, Doerr's contribution, which he donated with his wife Ann, is the highest ever donation to a university for the foundation of a new school and the second-largest donation to an accredited university.

Just Michael R. Bloomberg's $1.8 billion gift to his alma school, Johns Hopkins University, in 2018 scores more significant.

Climate, Sustainability Will Be The New Computer Science: Doerr

"Climate and sustainability will be the new computer science," stated Doerr in an interview with The New York Times.

He is the one who amassed an approximate $11.3 billion in wealth by investing in technology firms, including Slack, Google, and Amazon. "This is what youngsters want to do with their life for all the right reasons," he continued.

The contribution positions the Doerrs as prominent supporters of climate change research and scholarship, putting Stanford at the forefront of governmental and private initiatives to wean the globe off fossil fuels.



Stanford Doerr School Of Sustainability

The institution, to be called the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, will be devoted to conventional academic departments relating to themes such as planetary science, energy technology and food-and-water security. It will also include many multidisciplinary institutions and a centre dedicated to creating actual climate policy and technological solutions.

"The school will undoubtedly engage on policy concerns and questioning what it would take to shift the globe toward more sustainable practises and healthier behaviours," Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said during an interview.

Doerr joined an increasing number of ultra-wealthy men who are contributing vast amounts of funds to the battle against climate change. Stanford's first new institution in 70 years, the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, will open its doors this autumn.

Arun Majumdar, New Climate School's Inaugural Dean

Arun Majumdar has been named the school's first dean. Arun Majumdar, the school's first dean who has counselled the Obama and Biden governments on energy problems, stated that the institution will give context and evaluation on climate change concerns but would refrain from advocating. "We will not enter the political sphere," he said. "That's a really dangerous path for us." he continued.

Majumdar, who now holds a position at Stanford named after Jay Precourt, an oil billionaire, has stated that the new institution will collaborate with and accept funds from fossil fuel firms.

