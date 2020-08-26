Environment

Scientists Develop Technique To Produce Biofuel From Algae To Boost India's Clean Energy Efforts

The ministry said in that the use of microalgae has been strongly considered for the production of biofuels.

Ankita Singh 
26 Aug 2020
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Representational image

Indian scientists have developed low-cost biodiesel from microalgae under the INSPIRE programme of ministry of science and technology.

The Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (Inspire) is an innovative programme sponsored and managed by the ministry for attracting talents to research and innovation.

Various biofuels that have been explored in India till now include molasses, agriculture residue, sugar-containing edible sources. The technique to use microalgae is developed by a team of scientists. It is led by T Mathimani from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli.

The ministry claimed in a statement that the "use of microalgae has been strongly considered for the production of biofuels since they present a series of advantages over other biofuel feedstock".

Citing further information about the bio-fuel, the ministry said Mathimani and his team have isolated predominant strains of marine microalgae species from the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu.

"The group will formulate a roadmap by which biodiesel can be produced commercially and can be put in an energy market sustainably". reported The Times Of India.

Though algae are being exploited as a third-generation feedstock for the production of biofuels such as bioethanol, biodiesel, biogas, and biohydrogen in different countries, it does not reach a successful peak due to its higher cost issues involved in cultivation, harvesting and extraction process.

