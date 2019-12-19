Environment

Temple In Gujarat Shifts To Solar Energy, Uses Saved Money To Fund Sanskrit College

The Logical Indian Crew Gujarat

December 19th, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Image Credits: ANI

Badrinarayan Temple authorities in Surat have installed solar panels to consume less electricity. The panels are placed on one side of the temple on the terrace. They have decided to use the amount saved to build a Sanskrit college and school. 

The temple’s trustee Praveen Chandra said that they switched to solar panels because the electricity was getting expensive. 

Chandra said, “The motive behind this was to save money. The bill has dropped from Rs 1.5-2 Lakh per month to Rs 10-12,000 per month. With the money that is saved every month, the shrine started a college and a school for Sanskrit,” to ANI

The 50-kilowatt capacity solar panel installed with 25 lakhs expenditure is saving around Rs.1,70,000 per month.

Human beings have been using fossil fuels as a source of energy for over a decade. Burning of fossil fuels leads to carbon emission which is attributed for the ongoing climate crisis.

To revive the mother earth, capping of carbon emission is a requisite approach. Initiative taken by Badrinarayan Temple is an eye-opener to each one of us.

Also Read: India’s Growing Solar Power Programme Could Leave Behind A Trail Of Waste

Contributors

Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)

Edited by : Debarghya Sil

