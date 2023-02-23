All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Declining Air Quality! Rural Villages Account For 41% Of Atmospheric Pollution, Reveals Study

Image Credits: Pexels, Indian Express 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Declining Air Quality! Rural Villages Account For 41% Of Atmospheric Pollution, Reveals Study

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  23 Feb 2023 6:35 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The study titled "Air Quality Trends in Rural India," recorded the Nitrogen Dioxide levels in the rural pockets and could notice a trend of rising air pollution. Rural villages accounted for 41 per cent of the overall NO2 pollution in India.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Atmospheric pollution is a phenomenon that is often associated with urban localities under the notion that they build up pollution levels through increased human activity. However, providing a broader picture of the pollution condition in the country, a research study quantified that rural sources account for up to 41 percent of the overall NO2 pollution in India.

Titled "Air Quality Trends in Rural India," the study came up with the findings through an in-depth analysis of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) Pollution using satellite measurements.

Air Quality Dropping Day By Day

The study conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur quantified the amount of NO2 present in rural regions through satellite measurements. Professor Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath and research scholar Mansi Pathak of the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL) of IIT Kharagpur studied the significant impact of urban and rural pollution on the air quality of India.

They differentiated and assessed the depth of air pollution and found that it is not limited to the urban grounds but can also significantly affect the rural pockets.

Upon analysing the rural air quality, the team noticed an increasing trend of NO2 in the rural regions of India. According to an Indian Express report, the rural pockets account for 41 per cent of the overall NO2 pollution in the country, out of which 45 and 40 per cent are from the transportation and power sectors, respectively. Speaking about the findings, Prof Kuttippurath stated, "We observed a decline in air quality in rural India in terms of our NO2 analysis, which is not beyond the threshold levels now, except in regions such as Delhi and suburbs and eastern India."

Breathing Air Can Be Threatening

These numbers are quite alarming as with the increasing trend in NO2 concentration, the health of people continues to be put on the line. Elevated levels of NO2 are known to cause severe damage to the human respiratory tract and increase the vulnerability to respiratory infections and breathing issues. Being exposed to this polluted atmosphere on a long-term basis can even lead to chronic lung diseases.

Researchers are of the opinion that this pollution graph is only expected to further peak in the rural regions with the high rate of urbanisation, relocation of industries to suburbs, growing population, and developmental activities. Crossing the pollution threshold has been facilitated through many such activities, and the scales will soon tip toward building a toxic environment in both rural and urban regions.

Also Read: Air Pollution 2nd Biggest Health Risk In India, Economic Cost To Surpass $150 Bn Annually: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Atmospheric pollution 
nitrogen dioxide 
rural villages 
urban pollution 
pollution levels 
IIT Study 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X