Declining Air Quality! Rural Villages Account For 41% Of Atmospheric Pollution, Reveals Study

Atmospheric pollution is a phenomenon that is often associated with urban localities under the notion that they build up pollution levels through increased human activity. However, providing a broader picture of the pollution condition in the country, a research study quantified that rural sources account for up to 41 percent of the overall NO2 pollution in India.

Titled "Air Quality Trends in Rural India," the study came up with the findings through an in-depth analysis of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) Pollution using satellite measurements.

Air Quality Dropping Day By Day

The study conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur quantified the amount of NO2 present in rural regions through satellite measurements. Professor Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath and research scholar Mansi Pathak of the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL) of IIT Kharagpur studied the significant impact of urban and rural pollution on the air quality of India.

They differentiated and assessed the depth of air pollution and found that it is not limited to the urban grounds but can also significantly affect the rural pockets.

Upon analysing the rural air quality, the team noticed an increasing trend of NO2 in the rural regions of India. According to an Indian Express report, the rural pockets account for 41 per cent of the overall NO2 pollution in the country, out of which 45 and 40 per cent are from the transportation and power sectors, respectively. Speaking about the findings, Prof Kuttippurath stated, "We observed a decline in air quality in rural India in terms of our NO2 analysis, which is not beyond the threshold levels now, except in regions such as Delhi and suburbs and eastern India."

Breathing Air Can Be Threatening

These numbers are quite alarming as with the increasing trend in NO2 concentration, the health of people continues to be put on the line. Elevated levels of NO2 are known to cause severe damage to the human respiratory tract and increase the vulnerability to respiratory infections and breathing issues. Being exposed to this polluted atmosphere on a long-term basis can even lead to chronic lung diseases.

Researchers are of the opinion that this pollution graph is only expected to further peak in the rural regions with the high rate of urbanisation, relocation of industries to suburbs, growing population, and developmental activities. Crossing the pollution threshold has been facilitated through many such activities, and the scales will soon tip toward building a toxic environment in both rural and urban regions.

