Meet Couple Who Purchased Land Near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve To Let Forest, Wildlife Regenerate

Image Credit- Unsplash, Mongabay

Environment
Rajasthan,  7 April 2022

Aditya Singh is a former Indian Civil Servant and was settled in Delhi with his wife, Poonam. However, the couple shifted to a remote corner of Rajasthan, abutting the famous Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, in 1998.

A former Indian Civil Servant, Aditya Singh and his wife Poonam's passion for nature and wildlife led them to leave their well-settled home in Delhi and shift to a remote corner of Rajasthan abutting the famous Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in 1998.

Aditya has spent the last 20 years purchasing parcels of land adjacent to Ranthambore and simply letting the forest and wildlife regenerate.

Mission's Origin

The Tiger Reserve mission was designed when Aditya worked with the BBC on a wildlife documentary in 2000; he noticed a tiger walking out into their purchased land. It only strengthened their resolve to work more effectively to protect the tigers.

His wife Poonam stated, "My first sighting was a tigress with three cubs on a hill. It was magical. At the end of the trip, I just asked him if we could move to Ranthambore, and he wanted it too, and within months, we moved. As far as this land is concerned, it was a dream that we both saw and achieved together to have our own area of wilderness," reported Scroll.

Since then, the couple got determined to execute the tiger reserve mission, and the couple started a resort near Ranthambore until they closed it in 2019.

Outshining Results

They now own 35 acres in Bhadlav, five acres a few hundred meters away, and a strip of land connecting the two, and created a lush green expanse in contrast to the barren land of the tiger reserve, with which his landholding shares a border with. He has also built several water holes throughout the property to ensure that the wild animals have access to water even during the summer.

The results are incredible after years of hardship; India currently has 50 tiger reserves. With an estimated population of 60 tigers, Ranthambore is one of the country's largest and most well-known tiger reserves.

Ranthambore reserve has not only increased the population of the tigers but also helped farmers who have their land near the reserve; as it reduced the threat of predators such as tigers from the RTR entering farmer's fields has decreased because the animals recognise that this patch of the forest provides them with prey, water, and safe shelter without causing any disturbance.

