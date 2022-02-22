Meet 9-Year-Old Prasiddhi From Chennai Who Has Cultivated 19 Fruit Forests

Prasiddhi Singh is a resident of Chennai and the winner of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding contributions to social service. Her extraordinary accomplishment of planting over 13,000 fruit trees and producing 13 fruit trees has earned her the feat. She got the award at the very young age of seven, and now she is a 9-year-old who work along with thousands of school children towards the betterment of the environment.

She has planted hundreds of trees in Mahindra World City, where she resides. She has diligently planted 28,500 fruit plants and 19 mini forests. She is also the founder of the Prasiddhi Forest Foundation, which intends to improve the planet by increasing green cover and encouraging recycling.

The eco-warrior from Tamil Nadu, who commenced her "inexperienced activist" adventure simply at the age of four, has many fruit forests to her credit and is now undertaking to plant 1 lakh timber via way of means of 2022.

"Each people could make a tremendous contribution. But we want to try and create change. I have been closed to the environment since I was two-year-old, and I usually knew that I needed to do something for the planet," Prasiddhi talks about her ordeal to Global Indian in an interview.

Inspiration Behind Being An Eco-Warrior

Prasiddhi was inspired to start her work after witnessing the devastation caused by hurricane Vardha in 2016. She realised the gravity of the situation at a young age, having grown up in an environmentally conscious family.

Prasiddhi, who is also India's Youngest Fruit Forest Creator as per the India Book of Records, encourages everyone to save water, plant trees, and contribute to biodiversity for a better India.

She talks about possible solutions to the ever-growing climate change concern that she initiated by growing many fruits forests. Her action towards the environment through her NGO has won many awards and plaudits. The youngest child to win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2021 at seven, Parsiddhi's inherent connection towards nature is inspiring.

