Poachers Kill Two Rare White Giraffes In Kenya, Only One Left In The World

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 12 March 2020 9:05 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-12T15:01:18+05:30
Image Credits: National Geographic/Twitter

According to the Africa Wildlife Foundation, around 40 per cent of the giraffe population has disappeared in the last 30 years.

Poachers have killed two extremely rare white giraffes, a mother and her calf, in northeast Kenya, leaving behind only one white giraffe in the world.

According to BBC, rangers had found the carcasses of the female giraffe and its 7-month old calf in a village in north-eastern Kenya's Garissa County. A third white giraffe, the female giraffe's other male calf, is the only one that survived. According to conservationists, this calf is believed to be the only one remaining in the world.

"This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe," Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, was quoted in a statement released by the conservancy.

"Its killing is a blow to the tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species and a wake-up call for continued support to conservation efforts," he added.

A rare condition called leucism is what gives the giraffes their white appearance. The genetic condition causes skin cells to have no pigmentation. Sightings of white giraffes were first reported in the Tarangire National Park, Tanzania, in January 2016. Two months later, the next sighting was reported Ishaqbini conservancy in Garissa county, Kenya.

According to the Africa Wildlife Foundation, around 40% of the giraffe population has disappeared in the last 30 years.

Also Read: This Environment Activist & His Team Rescued Over 350 Birds During Jaipur Kite Festival

