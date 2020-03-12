Poachers Kill Two Rare White Giraffes In Kenya, Only One Left In The World

Poachers have killed two extremely rare white giraffes, a mother and her calf, in northeast Kenya, leaving behind only one white giraffe in the world.

According to BBC, rangers had found the carcasses of the female giraffe and its 7-month old calf in a village in north-eastern Kenya's Garissa County. A third white giraffe, the female giraffe's other male calf, is the only one that survived. According to conservationists, this calf is believed to be the only one remaining in the world.

Kenya had three rare all-white giraffes. Two of them have been killed. https://t.co/cNJab41gug — National Geographic (@NatGeo) March 12, 2020

"This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe," Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, was quoted in a statement released by the conservancy.

"Its killing is a blow to the tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species and a wake-up call for continued support to conservation efforts," he added.

In October 2017 something rare was spotted in Giraffe County, Kenya. One white giraffe & a kid, due to genetic leucism. As rare they were, everybody was in awe.



Yesterday both of the extremely rare creatures were killed by poachers. Short story of wildlife crimes. C- Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/TNvIRARDVv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 11, 2020