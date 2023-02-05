This Plateau In Maharashtra Offers Clues To Surviving Climate Change Through Its Rare & Endemic Species, Know More

While humans and their large-scale projects continue to contribute to the climate crisis, the land in itself holds solutions to heal the dent people have brought upon the climate. In one of the recent discoveries, researchers discovered a rare basalt plateau in the Western Ghats that could offer a better understanding into surviving climate change. With a widespread flora consisting 76 species of plants and shrubs from about 24 different families discovered so far, the low-altitude plateau instills a new sense of hope in reviving what was destroyed.

A Plateau With Much To Offer

Discovered in Maharashtra's Manjare village, the plateau is one of the four important global biodiversity hotspots in India. It has proven to be a natural repository of information for species interactions, and researchers believe that this could help study the effects of climate change on species survival. Announcing this through a statement, the Ministry of Science and Technology conveyed that the plateau "can help study the effects of climate change on species survival and increase awareness of the conservation needs of rock outcrops and their immense biodiversity value in the global context."

The region is actively being studied by the Pune-based Agharkar Research Institute (ARI). A team led by Dr Mandar Datar has documented the 76 species of plants and the shared vegetation with three other rock outcrops and a few unique species. The plateaus are known for the predominance of endemic species, ideal for studying the large expanse exposed to changing environmental conditions. The rock outcrop types, by themselves, provide a challenging environment for species to adapt to. According to an article by India Today, these outcrops have seasonal water availability, and limited soil and nutrients, making them ideal laboratories for studying the effects of climate change on species survival.

According to a report by India Today, the study particularly highlighted the importance of the newly discovered low-level basalt plateau of Manjare Village holds. Elaborate details regarding the findings have been published in the SpringerNature journal National Academy of Science Letters.

Also Read: India Ranks 8th In Climate Change Performance Index, On Track To Meet Emissions As Per Paris Agreement