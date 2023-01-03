All section
More Than Nursery! Plant Creches Are Unique Solutions To Help Take Care Of Plants In Owner's Absence, Know How

Hardik Bhardwaj

India,  3 Jan 2023 2:41 PM GMT

Plant Creches, a much-needed and welcome solution for Indian plant owners, are specialised facilities that provide a nurturing environment to plants of all sizes and shapes, as well as the equipment and knowledge required to maintain their longevity.

A new solution to address the problem of taking care of houseplants while the owners are away has popped up in the market. Plant Creches are specialised facilities that provide a secure and nurturing environment to plants of all sizes and shapes, as well as the equipment and knowledge required to maintain their longevity. They are a much-needed and welcome solution for Indian plant owners who have had to find someone to take care of their plants while they were away.

More Than A Nursery

Plant Creches are more than a nursery as it gives a unique opportunity for plant lovers to learn more about plant care, and even adopt a new plant to take home, in addition to offering basic services for plant owners. Numerous proprietors of plant creches provide educational courses and classes on subjects, including proper watering practices, insect management, and plant nutrition. The demand for these workshops is rising as more people try to take up the hobby of owning plants.

In India, plant creches also significantly spread awareness regarding the value of sustainability and environmental friendliness. Well-kept houseplants can aid with air quality improvement and stress reduction, making them a valuable resource for both individuals and the larger community. In fact, it has been proven that adding houseplants to indoor areas dramatically lowers the levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are frequent indoor air pollutants that can harm people's health, as per Greencleanguide.

Many plant-related businesses have grown in recent times to address the rising demand. One such story is the venture 'Marigold By Sonia,' a greening company conceptualised during Covid as the demand for houseplants spiked, and is now flourishing, as per Ronit, Sonia's Husband and CEO of Food Marketplace in Swiggy. In a LinkedIn post where he spoke about her wife's passion for starting a venture with indigenous plants, he also mentioned plant creches and how her wife runs a pro-bono place and takes care of plants while the owners are temporarily or permanently away.

Towards A Booming Market

As more people become aware of the advantages of owning plants, there will undoubtedly be an increase in the demand for plant creches in India. Experts in the field predict that by 2025, the market for plant care services in India will rise to $10 billion, with plant creches accounting for a sizable share of this expansion.

By 2025, the home gardening market, which is expanding at a CAGR of 50 per cent, is predicted to reach $4 billion. Startups related to gardening are also booming. Many gardening start-ups focus on selling indoor plants, seeds, pots, planters, soil, and manure as their main product categories. There is also a considerable demand for indoor plants, including succulents, air purifier plants, money plants, and lucky bamboo.

Also Read: Kerala: From Being 'Stress Buster', Gardening Turns 'Only Source Of Income' To Woman With Chronic Disorder

