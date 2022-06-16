All section
Caste discrimination
Concerning! Parab Village Residents Complains About Water Pollution By Textile Mills

Picture Credit: GPCB, Pixabay (Representational)

Environment
Gujarat,  16 Jun 2022 6:47 AM GMT

The residents of Parab village have complained to the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and district collector about the waste being discharged by the textile mills into the creek in Kamrej.

The residents of Parab village are concerned about the water pollution by textile mills. The villagers have registered their complaints to the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and district collector Ayush Oak about the untreated wastewater being dumped into the Kadodara creek in Kamrej. The state pollution board has assured the villagers that strict action against that will be taken against the textile mills generating water pollution.

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board will send a team to investigate the spot and note down the names of companies indulged in violating pollution norms. Parab village residents have witnessed such disturbances for a long time. The villagers have also tried reaching the government officials to register a complaint, but the officials gave them no immediate relief.

Congress Leading The Delegation

Along with the villagers, the Congress officials are also participating in this cause. Former opposition leader in the panchayat of Surat district, Darshan Naik, led the delegation that met the officials to register the complaint. He said, "Textile factories in Parab village have been discharging untreated waste into the creek for a long time. We have complained about this to the GPCB, district collector, and labor department officials. The industrial units have violated pollution norms," Indian Express reported.

Untreated Water Waste

According to a resident, there are more than hundreds of water jet factories and printing mills near the village. The industries discharge untreated water waste through drainage lines to Kadodra creek, which reaches the Mindola river. We have complained in the past, but when the officials call the spot for an inspection, the factories remain shut as they get the information prior from their source, the resident added. The GPCB officials have registered the complaint, and a re-inspection of the spots will be carried out this month.

Also Read: 'None Are 10th Pass Here,' Education 50-Km Away From Bengaluru Is Not Accessible

Water Pollution 
Textile Mills 
Parab Village 
GPCB 

