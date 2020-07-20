Assam Floods: Over 100 Animals, Including 9 Rhinos Die At Kaziranga National Park

As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) have lost their lives in the floods, the park said on Sunday, July 19.



The park authorities said that nearly 85% area of the park, spread over 430 sq km, is currently underwater. Of the 223 forest camps inside the park, 43 are inundated of which 6 have been vacated. At least 136 animals have also been rescued.

Shiv Kumar, director, Kaziranga National Park said that the death toll of animals may increase.

"The situation in Kaziranga is improving. Around 80% of the area is still under inundation. The rhinos that went out of the national park are back again. As regards mortality, 108 animals have died so far, including nine rhinos. We rescued 136 animals. The death toll may increase as water is receding and we are conducting a survey of all areas to find out mortality," Kumar was quoted by Live Mint.

Till now, while 60 animals (36 hog deer, eight rhinos, three wild buffalo, one python, seven wild boar, two swamp deer, one Sambar and two porcupines) have died due to drowning, 15 hog deer were killed by vehicles on National Highway-37 close to the park, while trying to cross it to escape floodwaters, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, 15 animals that were rescued died during treatment at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), located near the park.

The floods have killed over 80 people and affected over 70 lakh in Assam. At least 24 of the state's 33 districts have been affected.